GLASGOW – Abbie Lee won't lose much sleep after posting a runner-up finish in Monday's 19th annual Lady Scottie Invitational at Willow Oaks Golf Course.
Then again, if not for a tree branch that proved just a hair too long, Lee's score would have been even better than the 4-over par 75 she posted Monday on her home course.
Lee's trouble came on the par-5 No. 7 hole at Willow Oaks, where a tee shot nearly got away and then more trouble ensued before she eventually carded a double-bogey.
"I almost went (out of bounds) left and then got a little bit unlucky with a twig," Lee said. "I punched out, it clipped and it went out of bounds on the other side. But I chipped up there and lipped out a putt for bogey, so it was a fluke. So I'm just going to write that down as a small mistake and not going to think about it too much."
Lee, a senior and Middle Tennessee State commit, had few other issues on the day as she posted the best score among area players to lead the Lady Scotties to a third-place team finish with a combined 329.
Marshall County's Trinity Beth, a seventh-grader, won medalist honors with a 2-under 69. The Lady Marshals also claimed the team title with a 307, topping runner-up South Warren by 18 strokes.
Lee, last year's Region 3 runner-up to South Warren's Faith Martin, said she was excited to wake up Monday morning and realize she'd be playing less than a mile from her home.
"Yeah, it wasn't as sharp as I wanted it to be," Lee said. " I play this course every day, so of course I want to shoot like 5-under or something, but I had a pretty good showing and I stayed sharp enough I think to post a decent score."
Martin, a senior and a Western Kentucky commit, posted a slightly higher number than she'd put in two weekend tournaments. Her 73 in the season-opening Lady Bruin Invitational hosted by Central Hardin on Friday was good enough to tie for third, then Martin fired a 73 to take home medalist honors Saturday in the Villa Madonna Invitational.
On Monday, Martin carded a 78 to share a tie for fifth place in the individual standings.
"It's not really what I wanted, but I can't complain about a score in the 70s, honestly," Martin said of the 78. "I just couldn't get settled in today. It was playing tough. The pins were really tough today. That's where I struggled mostly, was with my putting because the pins were really tough today."
South Warren's McKenna Stahl was just one stroke back with a 79 to finish eighth. Callie Spires added an 83 for the Spartans, while Sydney McClanahan and Ainslee Cruce each posted 85s.
Glasgow also got scoring from Nina McMurtrey (81), Allie McCoy (81) and Bailey Birdsell (92). McMurtrey, who was named as the Bluegrass Golf Tour’s Player of the Year (18 holes) for the girls’ 15-18 age division last week, said she had trouble hitting the greens at times Monday.
Even with a score a bit higher than she'd like Monday, McMurtrey is glad to be playing with her teammates once more.
"I was playing on my own all summer long, so now that I get to play in the high school season with my teammates … it's just the best feeling," McMurtrey said. "I love playing with them, so I'm just excited for this season. I feel like we're going to do good this year and I'm really excited to see what we can do."
Lee thinks her team has the potential to put together a strong season.
"We all put in a lot of work this summer and I'm really proud of Nina and the other girls for really playing a lot of tournaments this summer and putting in a lot of work. There hasn't been a day where I haven't seen at least one of my teammates out here too, practicing, so it's really encouraging and I'm ready to see what there is to come."
Barren County was seventh with a combined 378, with scoring from Taylor Gaunce (91), Landry Steenbergen (91), Kenzie Edwards (91) and Rachel Britt (105).
Reagan Richardson (87) led Bowling Green to a ninth-place finish at 393, with other scoring for the Lady Purples coming from Hallie Jo Simpson, Lily Malloy and Macy Meisel.
Greenwood (401) was 10th, with scoring from Emma Harmon (85), Haley Gordon (93), Langley Hunt (108) and Savanna Brooks (115).
Franklin-Simpson opened its season with a 478, good for 12th. Scoring for the Lady Cats were Conleigh Wilson (104), Madie Hall (114), Morgan Hunter (127) and Chloe Chaney (133).
Edmonson County was 13th with a 479, with scoring from Hallie Cassady (105), Paige Wolfe (107), Makayla Hogg (111) and Macy Cassady (156).
Allen County-Scottsville was 14th with a combined 481, with scoring from Aly Miller (100), Emma Cline (121), Ella Anderson (124) and Allison Ford (126).
