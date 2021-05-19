Warren East sophomore Braylen Lee and Drake Young homered and drove in four runs apiece to lead the host Raiders to a 15-5 baseball win in six innings over Christian County on Tuesday.
Lee was 2-for-2 with a homer and four RBIs. Young went 2-for-2 with a homer, two runs scored and four RBIs.
Warren East's Cameron Martin was 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs, Maddox Tarrence went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Tucker Stringfield was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Tray Price tallied two RBIs in the win.
Colton Edwards picked up the win in relief after allowing an unearned run off three hits and a pair of walks in three innings.
Warren East (19-10) is back in action Thursday against visiting Ohio County.
Bowling Green 6, Hopkinsville 3
Maddox Burr drove in three runs to spark Bowling Green to a 6-3 win at Hopkinsville on Tuesday.
Dillon Maners was 3-for-4, Eli Burwash was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Campbell Bush added an RBI for the Purples.
Burwash fired a complete game for the win, allowing three runs (one earned) while striking out 10 batters.
Bowling Green (26-4) plays at Logan County on Thursday.
Glasgow 4, Central Hardin 3
Tyler Lane tossed a complete game as host Glasgow held off Central Hardin 4-3 on Tuesday.
Lane allowed three runs (one earned) off three hits and four walks in seven innings. He struck out four.
John Myers went 2-for-3 with a double, while Zachary Poole and Cole Bunch tallied RBIs for the Scotties.
Glasgow (14-11) was slated to host South Warren on Wednesday.