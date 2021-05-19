Warren East sophomore Braylen Lee and Drake Young homered and drove in four runs apiece to lead the host Raiders to a 15-5 baseball win in six innings over Christian County on Tuesday.

Lee was 2-for-2 with a homer and four RBIs. Young went 2-for-2 with a homer, two runs scored and four RBIs.

Warren East's Cameron Martin was 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs, Maddox Tarrence went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Tucker Stringfield was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Tray Price tallied two RBIs in the win.

Colton Edwards picked up the win in relief after allowing an unearned run off three hits and a pair of walks in three innings.

Warren East (19-10) is back in action Thursday against visiting Ohio County.

Bowling Green 6, Hopkinsville 3

Maddox Burr drove in three runs to spark Bowling Green to a 6-3 win at Hopkinsville on Tuesday.

Dillon Maners was 3-for-4, Eli Burwash was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Campbell Bush added an RBI for the Purples.

Burwash fired a complete game for the win, allowing three runs (one earned) while striking out 10 batters.

Bowling Green (26-4) plays at Logan County on Thursday.

Glasgow 4, Central Hardin 3

Tyler Lane tossed a complete game as host Glasgow held off Central Hardin 4-3 on Tuesday.

Lane allowed three runs (one earned) off three hits and four walks in seven innings. He struck out four.

John Myers went 2-for-3 with a double, while Zachary Poole and Cole Bunch tallied RBIs for the Scotties.

Glasgow (14-11) was slated to host South Warren on Wednesday.