Bowling Green's Reed Richey found a novel cure for a slight case of the jitters on Monday in the second and final round of the VanMeter Cup at Bowling Green Country Club.
After building a one-shot lead in the two-day, 18-hole tournament in last week's opening nine holes at BGCC, Richey found trouble -- or so it seemed -- on his first tee shot off the No. 10 hole Monday.
"I was definitely a little nervous on the first tee box and I hit a pretty good tee ball, then I get up to my ball and I was about a foot away from a tree on my right side," Richey said. "I ended up having to turn my club around and hit it right-handed -- I'm a lefty. So I was kind of nervous going into that and as soon as I did that and kind of hit a little fun shot right-handed, I was like know what, it's just golf. It's going to be a really fun day and I'm getting to play with some of my good buddies, so just enjoy it."
Richey did just that, carding 2-under par 34 on Monday to finish the tournament with a 5-under 67, good for a two-stroke victory over runner-up Jacob Lang of Greenwood. Bowling Green's boys' won the team title as well, combining for a 289 to top the second-place Gators by seven strokes.
In the girls' tournament, South Warren's Sydney McClanahan also held onto a first-round lead with another solid showing with a second-round 39 to finish with a 4-over 76 to hold off teammate Ainslee Cruce for a three-stroke win. McClanahan and Cruce paced the Spartans to the team title as well as South Warren fired a combined 335 to top runner-up Bowling Green by 16 strokes.
Richey taking medalist honors and helping his team defend its title in the VanMeter was a nice confidence boost. Teammate Charlie Reber, who shot a two-round 74, won the VanMeter individual title last year.
"This tournament is definitely pretty special, just considering that Charlie won it last year and we won it as a team last year," Richey said. "One of our goals was to just keep the trophy at Bowling Green. It feels pretty good."
In addition to Richey and Reber, the Purples got scoring Monday from Graham Hightower (37) and Ben Davenport (38).
"I told the guys if we were going to critique their careers so far, it's kind of been like that big moment, that grittiness coming down to the end of a golf tournament -- we just haven't really got it done. I saw some grit out of them in the last couple holes today," Bowling Green coach Adam Whitt said. "I think it was real tight with a couple holes together and I saw some positive emotion. We talk about that all the time -- this is a tough game and it's real easy to be negative. If you don't show positive emotion when good things happen, you get yourself in trouble out here real quick."
Lang paced the Gators with a second-round 34, while Sunny Pal (34-38--72), Layton Richey (35-38--73) and Jake Russell (43-39--82) also turned in scoring finishes.
South Warren was next with a combined 332 in the boys' tournament, with two-round scoring from Clayton Daniels (81), Brett Hazelip (83), Ethan Hill (83) and Miles Deaton (86).
Warren East got a boost with the return of Dalton Hogan following an offseason injury. Hogan didn't play in last week's opening round, but carded a team-best 43 to help the Raiders finish with a combined 394. Austin Rigsby topped the Raiders with a 98.
Warren Central finished with a 434, with Robbie Dye pacing the Dragons with a 93.
McClanahan also felt some nerves while holding the lead for a full week before getting on with the final nine holes of the VanMeter.
"It was hard -- I was definitely nervous, but I talked to my teammates and my parents and I felt a lot better going into today than I did this morning," McClanahan said.
McClanahan rolled in about a 20-foot putt on the No. 7 hole for her lone birdie of the day, but even with a couple missed putts late it was another solid round.
Leading by just two strokes in the team competition heading into Monday's final nine, the Spartans pulled away from rival Bowling Green for the 16-stroke win.
"I think Bowling Green struggled and we just stayed even-keeled," South Warren coach Eric Holeman said. "I think that was the difference."
Joining McClanahan and Cruce as scorers for the Spartans were Stella Forney (44-45--89) and Elsie Espinola (41-50--91).
Macy Meisel carded an 84 to lead Bowling Green, which also got scoring from Caroline Childers (85), Hallie Jo Simpson (86) and Jenna Hartson (97). The Lady Purples combined to shoot 351.
Greenwood totaled a 403, with top scores from Mia Usinger (95) and Langley Hunt (100).
Warren East didn't field a full squad, but got a team-best 96 from Maddie Green.