La Auhnni Lewis and Kyleigh Ray scored 12 points each as host Warren Central won its second straight game with a 57-37 girls' basketball victory over Adair County on Thursday.
Taelor Leach added 10 points for Warren Central (2-3), which returns to action Monday at home against Glasgow.
Russellville 56, East Robertson (Tenn.) 35
Amiyah Collier tallied a team-high 15 points and Anastasia Dowlen added a double-double as visiting Russellville earned a 56-35 girls' basketball win over East Robertson (Tenn.) on Thursday in Cross Plains, Tenn.
Collier added seven assists and seven steals. Dowlen finished with 14 points, 21 rebounds and seven blocks.
Russellville (3-1) is back in action Friday at West Creek (Tenn.).
