Bowling Green got all the scoring it needed in the first quarter to claim a 7-0 football road victory over Louisville’s Pleasure Ridge Park on Friday night.
Jeremiah Lightfoot’s 3-yard touchdown run in the first proved to be the only scoring of the night.
Bowling Green (2-1) will host Hopkinsville on Sept. 10 in the debut of the program’s new football stadium.
Butler County 44, Breckinridge County 13
Butler County quarterback Jagger Henderson ran for three touchdowns and passed for another as the host Bears rolled past Breckinridge County 44-13 on Friday.
Henderson finished with 113 rushing yards and three TDs on eight carries. He was 4-for-8 passing for 38 yards and a 12-yard touchdown completion to Gage Beasley.
Jay Peralta added 64 rushing yards and Colton Dunnells chipped in with 54 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Bears. Jake Mckee added a kickoff return for a touchdown.
Defensively, Zack Silcox tallied two interceptions, Landon Binion had 14 tackles, Josh Morris tallied 13 tackles and a sack, and Dillon Hudnall added 12 tackles. Butler County (2-1) allowed just 67 yards of offense in the win.
The Bears next visit Grayson County on Sept. 10.
Franklin-Simpson 27, White House-Heritage 7
Franklin-Simpson’s Omar Harrison ran for 119 yards and a touchdown to lead the visiting Wildcats to a 27-7 win over White House-Heritage (Tenn.) on Friday.
Harrison tallied a 4-yard touchdown run to open the scoring. Wildcats quarterback Luke Richardson added a 13-yard touchdown run, then Jayden Wells capped the scoring for Franklin-Simpson (1-2) with touchdown runs of 6 and 3 yards.
Wells added 95 rushing yards in the win.
The Wildcats are back in action Sept. 10 at Logan County.
Russellville 10, Todd County Central 0
Host Russellville picked up a 10-0 shutout victory over Todd County Central on Friday.
The Panthers led just 3-0 at halftime after Dustin Brown’s 27-yard field goal, but in the third quarter Russellville added some breathing room when quarterback Lennon Ries connected with Chevis Elliott on a 25-yard touchdown pass.
The Panthers next play Sept. 10 at Warren East.