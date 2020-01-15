Katie Lindsey and Lauren Ballance scored 17 points apiece to lead visiting Edmonson County to a 62-41 girls' basketball win over Logan County on Tuesday.
Emma Rose Vincent added 13 points and Madison Harrison tallied a double-double with 11 points and 16 rebounds for the Lady Cats.
Edmonson County (8-7) is back in action Friday against visiting Trinity (Whitesville).
Logan County (7-10) hosts Clinton County on Saturday.
Allen County-Scottsville 59, Franklin-Simpson 34
Allison Meador tallied a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead visiting Allen County-Scottsville to a 59-34 win over Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.
Kaylee Bullington added 10 points and Jae McReynolds chipped in with nine points for the Lady Patriots.
Kate Norwood paced Franklin-Simpson (7-8 overall, 2-1 District 13) with 16 points. The Lady Wildcats are back in action Jan. 21 at Greenwood.
ACS (4-11, 1-2) are next at Butler County on Monday.
Boys
Franklin-Simpson 47, Allen County-Scottsville 41
Andreyous Miller tallied a game-high 18 points to lead host Franklin-Simpson to a 47-41 win over Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Kyjuan Stutzman added 10 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats.
Jax Cooper paced ACS with 10 points and nine rebounds.
Franklin-Simpson (9-7, 2-1) returns to action Jan. 21 at Greenwood.
Allen County-Scottsville (8-8, 1-2) is next at Westmoreland (Tenn.) on Friday.
