Katie Lindsey scored 25 points to lead host Edmonson County to a 57-47 girls' basketball win over Muhlenberg County on Thursday night in Brownsville.
The Lady Cats also got nine points from Lily Jane Vincent and eight points from Jaedlyn Simon in the win.
Edmonson County (6-13) returns to action Monday in the District 12 tournament semifinals against Grayson County at Whitesville (Trinity).
ACS 53, Cumberland County 42
Aubrie Naiser tallied a career-high nine steals to go along with 13 points as visiting Allen County-Scottsville closed out the regular season with a 53-42 win over Cumberland County on Thursday.
Jayleigh Steenbergen added 12 points and seven rebounds, while Jaylee Covington pulled down 14 rebounds and Allison Meador chipped in 10 points for the Lady Patriots in the win.
ACS (7-13) is back in action Tuesday against host Barren County in the District 15 tournament semifinals.
Green County 64, Glasgow 49
Despite double-doubles from Anzley Adwell and Khloe Hale, visiting Glasgow dropped its regular-season finale with a 64-49 loss to Green County on Thursday.
Adwell finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Khloe Hale had 10 points and 12 boards for the Lady Scotties.
Mia Cassady added 14 points for Glasgow (9-11), which faces Monroe County on Tuesday in the District 15 tournament semifinals at Barren County.
Ohio County 58, South Warren 51
Visiting South Warren dropped a 58-51 decision to Ohio County in the Spartans' regular-season finale on Thursday.
Gracie Hodges had 16 points to lead South Warren. Carrie Enlow added 10 points and Karson Deaton had nine points in the loss.
South Warren (10-11) next faces Warren East on Monday in the District 14 tournament opening round at Bowling Green.
Boys
ACS 65, Cumberland County 57
Mason Shirley nearly had a double-double with 19 points and nine assists as visiting Allen County-Scottsville closed out the regular season with a 65-57 win over Cumberland County on Thursday.
Jax Cooper added 18 points and seven boards, while Michael Smith tallied 14 points and eight rebounds for the Patriots.
ACS (13-7) next faces Monroe County in the District 15 tournament semifinals Monday at Barren County.
Muhlenberg County 63, Warren Central 59
Visiting Muhlenberg County claimed a 63-59 win over Warren Central on Thursday night.
Jaiden Lawrence had 12 points to pace the host Dragons. Damarion Walkup added 11 points and Jace Carver had 10 points for Warren Central (8-6), which will face Greenwood in the District 14 tournament semifinals Wednesday at Bowling Green.
Apollo 61, Russellville 58
Visiting Russellville fell short in a 61-58 decision to Apollo on Thursday night.
Jaquis Todd tallied 20 points and Lennon Ries had nine points for the Panthers, who closed out their regular season with an 8-9 record.
Russellville faces Logan County in the District 13 tournament semifinals on Monday at Franklin-Simpson.
Russell County 58, Glasgow 53
Host Russell County picked up a 58-53 win over Glasgow on Thursday.
Sam Bowling totaled 24 points in the loss for the Scotties, while Jackson Poland chipped in with 10 points.
Glasgow (9-14) faces host Barren County in the District 15 tournament semifinals on Monday.