Heading into the final month of the regular season, there is very little movement in the latest Daily News Area Top 10 with the top of the polls pretty much the same from last week.
The Warren Central Dragons and Bowling Green Lady Purples remain unanimous No. 1s in their respective polls.
Bowling Green, which plays at Warren Central on Friday, holds in second with Franklin-Simpson moving up a spot to third. South Warren drops a spot to fourth, while Warren East is fifth.
Barren County, Butler County, Monroe County, Todd County Central and Edmonson County round out the boys’ poll.
In the girls’ poll, Barren County holds in second behind the Lady Purples while Franklin-Simpson remains in third. Metcalfe County is fourth, with Monroe County fifth.
Greenwood, Butler County, Edmonson County, South Warren and Cumberland County round out the girls’ poll.
The voting panel includes Daily News sports writer Micheal Compton; Daily News sports editor Jeff Nations; Brian Davis of The Franklin Favorite in Franklin; Joe Brunk of Sporting Times Broadcast Network; Jay Turner of WHHT 103.7 FM in Glasgow; Don Meador of The Citizen-Times in Scottsville; James Brown of 104thescore.com in Glasgow; Patrick Carey and Maxwell Trink of WNKY and Kaden Gaylord-Day and Lauren Floyd of WBKO.
Voting was conducted before Monday’s games.
Boys
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Warren Central (7) 21-1 70 1
2. Bowling Green – 21-4 63 2
3. Franklin-Simpson – 12-6 52 4
4. South Warren – 15-6 49 3
5. Warren East – 12-7 42 6
6. Barren County – 15-8 38 5
7. Butler County – 15-6 18 10
8. Monroe County – 14-8 16 7
9. Todd Co. Central – 13-10 15 8
10. Edmonson County – 12-9 14 9
Others receiving votes: Metcalfe County 6, Clinton County 1, Greenwood 1.
Girls
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (7) 15-8 70 1
2. Barren County – 19-5 63 2
3. Franklin-Simpson – 12-8 54 3
4. Metcalfe County – 11-6 40 4
5. Monroe County – 10-8 35 5
6. Greenwood – 13-11 26 6
7. Butler County – 15-6 25 t9
8. Edmonson Co. – 14-6 22 8
9. South Warren – 11-12 16 t9
10. Cumberland County – 13-8 14 –
Others receiving votes: Todd County Central 12, Glasgow 6, Logan County 2, Allen County-Scottsville 1.