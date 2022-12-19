It remains nearly status quo in the latest Daily News Area Top 10 with very little movement in either poll.
Warren Central remains the unanimous No. 1 in the boys' poll, with Bowling Green second. South Warren and Franklin-Simpson move up a spot to third and fourth respectively, while Barren County drops two spots to fifth.
Monroe County, Warren East, Edmonson County, Butler County and Todd County Central round out the boys' poll.
In the girls' poll, Bowling Green remains a unanimous No. 1 with Barren County solidly locked into second. Greenwood holds at third, with Franklin-Simpson fourth and Metcalfe County fifth.
Butler County, Glasgow, Edmonson County, Monroe County and South Warren rounds out the girls' poll.
The voting panel includes Daily News sports writer Micheal Compton; Daily News sports editor Jeff Nations; Brian Davis of The Franklin Favorite in Franklin; Joe Brunk of Sporting Times Broadcast Network; Jay Turner of WHHT 103.7 FM in Glasgow; Don Meador of The Citizen-Times in Scottsville; James Brown of 104thescore.com in Glasgow; Patrick Carey and Maxwell Trink of WNKY and Kaden Gaylord-Day and Lauren Floyd of WBKO.
Voting was conducted before Monday’s games.
Boys
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Warren Central (7) 7-0 70 1
2. Bowling Green – 7-0 63 2
3. South Warren – 7-1 54 4
4. Franklin-Simpson – 4-2 50 5
5. Barren County – 4-3 40 3
6. Monroe County – 6-3 23 –
7. Warren East – 4-3 20 6
8. Edmonson County – 6-2 17 10
9. Butler County – 4-4 16 7
10. Todd County Central – 5-5 11 9
Others receiving votes: Glasgow 8, Metcalfe County 6. Greenwood 4, Russell County 4.
Girls
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (7) 5-1 70 1
2. Barren County – 7-0 63 2
3. Greenwood – 5-1 55 3
4. Franklin-Simpson – 5-2 46 4
5. Metcalfe County – 5-1 33 7
6. Butler County – 4-1 24 9
7. Glasgow – 5-1 22 5
8. Edmonson County – 6-1 20 –
9. Monroe County – 4-3 19 6
10. South Warren – 4-6 17 8
Others receiving votes: Todd County Central 7, Allen County-Scottsville 4, Clinton County 3, Logan County 2.