The Warren Central boys’ and Bowling Green girls’ are unanimous No. 1s in the latest Daily News Area Top 10.
In a week that saw most teams play in holiday tournaments, there was very little movement in the two polls.
Bowling Green moves up to second behind Warren Central in the boys’ poll after beating Greenwood in the Purples Classic on Saturday. Greenwood slips to third, with Logan County fourth and South Warren fifth.
Glasgow, Butler County, Barren County, Clinton County and Allen County-Scottsville round out the boys’ poll.
The top 7 remain the same in the girls’ poll with Barren County second behind the Lady Purples. South Warren holds at third, with Russell County fourth and Glasgow fifth.
Warren East, Logan County, Russellville, Edmonson County and Greenwood rounds out the girls’ poll.
The voting panel includes Daily News sports writer Micheal Compton; Daily News sports writer Elliott Pratt; Daily News sports writer Jared MacDonald; Daily News sports editor Jeff Nations; Chad Young of WKCT 930 AM in Bowling Green; Brian Talley of WFKN 1220 AM in Franklin; Joe Brunk of Sporting Times Broadcast Network; Jay Turner of WHHT 103.7 FM in Glasgow; Don Meador of The Citizen-Times in Scottsville; Tyler Mansfield of SouthernKyPreps.com; and Joe Myers of WCLU 1490 AM in Glasgow.
Voting was conducted before Monday’s games. Six voters participated this week.
Boys
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Warren Central (6) 6-2 60 1
2. Bowling Green 7-3 52 3
3. Greenwood 7-5 48 2
4. Logan County 9-3 35 7
5. South Warren 8-3 32 5
6. Glasgow 6-7 28 4
7. Butler County 8-1 23 8
8. Barren County 7-4 21 6
9. Clinton County 9-5 13 9
10. Allen Co.-Scotts. 7-5 11 10
Others receiving votes: Franklin-Simpson 6, Russellville 1.
Girls
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (6) 9-4 60 1
2. Barren County 10-3 52 2
3. South Warren 8-7 41 3
4. Russell County 10-3 40 4
5. Glasgow 7-2 39 5
6. Warren East 7-3 31 6
7. Logan County 5-6 23 7
8. Russellville 8-3 17 9
9. Edmonson County 6-6 12 8
10. Greenwood 6-5 8 10
Others receiving votes: Franklin-Simpson 5, Metcalfe County 1, Monroe County 1.
