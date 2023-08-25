GLASGOW -- It's not the Possum Bowl anymore.
Greenwood's offense certainly didn't play dead in Friday's matchup with Warren East in the Don Franklin Auto Trojan Trail Turf War at Barren County's Trojan Field.
The Gators proved all too lively for the Raiders, who had no answers in a 38-6 loss ended early by impending bad weather.
Greenwood (2-0) rolled to a 25-point halftime lead, then stretched that advantage to 38 to start the running clock before Warren East (1-1) managed to break up the shutout just before a weather delay prompted both head coaches to agree to an early ending near the end of the third quarter.
In a game that began enveloped in sweltering heat and finished in practically a monsoon, Greenwood junior quarterback Cam Smith proved plenty able to deal with the elements as they came. The first-year starter ran for three touchdowns and passed for two more as the Gators easily won their first matchup against the crosstown Raiders since 2019, when the game was unofficially dubbed the "Possum Bowl" complete with a ... unique ... taxidermy trophy to the winner.
The Gators retained that retired marsupial talisman, whether they want it or not, with a convincing victory.
"I thought offense did some good things," Greenwood coach William Howard said. "I ran the ball more effectively up the middle I think than we did last week. I think the offensive line played pretty well. We made some big plays again in the passing game again this week."
The first of those big pass plays came on the Gators' second offensive possession, when Smith hooked up with Elmo Stewart on a 41-yard pass that did the heavy liftin on a nine-play, 72-yard drive capped by Smith's 1-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-goal.
The Gators committed a special teams gaffe later in the first quarter when a Warren East punt bounced off a Greenwood player and East recovered at the Gators' 45-yard line. But Greenwood's defense forced a quick three-and-out series and Caleb Williams blocked the Raiders' punt and recovered it at the East 30. Five plays later Smith was in the end zone again on a 10-yard touchdown run to push Greenwood's lead to 13-0 with 11:14 left in the first half.
"They kind of canceled each other out -- we would've had the ball in great field position if we wouldn't of done that," Howard said of the special teams turnover. "The the defense did a great job and then we blocked the punt right after that, so it really didn't hurt us."
Greenwood's defense continued to hold steady in the second quarter, forcing another punt to set up another quick scoring drive. Tel Tel Long accounted for all but one yard on the two-play drive with a 45-yard touchdown run that put his team up 19-0 with 5:02 left in the half.
Long wasn't done. After the Gators forced another punt, Long popped open on a route and Smith connected for a 60-yard touchdown pass with 2:30 left in the first half.
"We really practice hard on offense," Long said. "We've got a new quarterback, we've got new things that we put in. We knew their weaknesses and really capitalized when we got an opportunity."
Staked to a 25-point halftime lead, the Gators kept the pressure on in the second half. After East gambled and lost on a fourth-and-1 attempt from their own 34, the Gators made them instantly pay when Smith found Canon Jaggers for a 32-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the ensuing drive. Jaggers had the catch of the game, a juggling reception in the right corner of the end zone.
"The DB played it pretty well and I actually think he tipped the ball ... it was hard to tell, but I think he tipped it a little bit and (Jaggers) still got ahold of it," Howard said.
Smith's 28-yard touchdown run in the teeth of a driving rain storm put the Gators up 38-0 and started the KHSAA-mandated running clock, but East broke up the shutout on the ensuing kickoff when Romello Meade broke loose for an 87-yard kickoff return for a touchdown -- the third kickoff return score the Gators have allowed in two games.
A weather delay before the Raiders' kickoff after that touchdown prompted a coaches' meeting, and both agreed to call the game final late in the third quarter.
Smith finished 7-of-12 passing for 162 yards and a pair of touchdowns, plus added 57 rushing yards and three TDs on the ground.
Stewart tallied five catches for 70 yards, while Long had the 60-yard touchdown catch and tallied 70 rushing yards and a score.
Warren East quarterback Dane Parsley was victimized by repeated drops by his receivers, finishing the night 8-of-22 passing for 39 yards. He also ran for a team-high 41 yards.
"I thought our defense played about as well as we could -- our offense has just got to make some plays," Warren East coach Tanner Hall said. "We're in the right spot, the balls are in the hands. We've got to do a better job on the run game as well. We're hitting the wrong holes, we're not pulling when we need to -- it's all simple mistakes. I think it comes down to this -- with the heat and the weird practices this week, they were better prepared than we were tonight."
Greenwood returns to action Sept. 1 at Owensboro Catholic, while the Raiders are back at Trojan Field to face Barren County.
WEHS 0 0 6 0 -- 6
GHS 7 18 13 0 -- 38
First quarter
GHS -- Cam Smith 1 run (Graham Smothers kick), 3:54
Second quarter
GHS -- Smith 10 run (kick failed), 11:14
GHS -- Tel Tel Long 45 run (run failed), 5:02
GHS -- Long 60 pass from Smith (pass failed), 2:30
Third quarter
GHS -- Canon Jaggers 32 pass from Smith (Smothers kick), 10:31
GHS -- Smith 28 run (kick failed), 1:41
WEHS -- Romello Meade 87 kickoff return (pass failed), 1:12.