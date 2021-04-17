The Greenwood girls and South Warren boys claimed team titles in the Great Gator Invitational on Saturday at Greenwood High School.
The Lady Gators finished with 165.33 points to beat Warren East, which finished with 145.33 points. South Warren was third with 142.33 points.
On the boys’ side South Warren finished with 150 points, while Greenwood was second with 136 points. Butler County finished third with 109 points.
Butler County’s Landon Binion was named the male track athlete of the meet after earning wins in the 300-meter hurdles, 110 hurdles and part of the first place 4x400-meter relay team.
“I’m pretty impressed with myself,” Binion said. “I’ve been using my personal struggles to motivate me and get me through (the) races.”
Bowling Green’s Easton Barlow, who picked up wins in the long jump and triple jump, was named top male field athlete.
Greenwood’s Cates Duncan was also a multiple winner, picking up victories in the 800-meter run and the 1,600.
“This weather really helps me out because if it was like 80 it would have been really tough compared to what it is now,” Duncan said.
Other winners in the male events included Bowling Green’s Javy Bunton in the 100-meter dash, South Warren's Cristian Conyer in the 200 meter dash, Bowling Green’s Thomas Tinius in the 400, South Warren’s Hunter Clemons in the 3,200, Warren East’s Trent Arterburn in the pole vault, South Warren’s Trey Wallace in the discus, South Warren’s Nathan Neal in the high jump and Greenwood’s Sebastian Conwell in the shot put.
South Warren also picked up wins in the 4X100 relay and 4X800 relay, while Bowling Green claimed the top spot in the 4X200 relay.
On the girls’ side, South Warren’s Karson Deaton – who won the 100-meter dash – was named top female track athlete, while Greenwood’ Katie Howard – who finished third in the high jump and long jump, and fourth in the triple jump – was named top female field athlete.
Warren Central’s Jaida Tooley picked up wins in the 200-meter dash and high jump, while Warren East’s Tayanah Woods picked up wins in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles.
“It feels great,” Woods said. “I love doing hurdles. I’m a freshman out here doing hurdles and I beat seniors today. It felt good, real good.”
Other winners included Greenwood’s Amaya Salvador in the 400, South Warren’s Megan Kitchens in the 800, South Warren’s Ryleigh Johnson in the 1,600, South Warren’s Taylor Brown in the 3,200, Greenwood’s Jessica Peterson in the pole vault, Warren Central’s Kelsey Lazo in the long jump, Warren East’s Jillian Harrell in the triple jump, Warren East’s Kaylee Miller in the shot put and South Warren’s Kennedy Coradini in the discus.
Warren Central won the 4X100 relay, with Warren East winning the 4X200 relay, South Warren taking the 4X400 relay and Greenwood earning the win in the 4X800 relay.