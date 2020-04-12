In today's world, NASCAR races are virtual and instead of basketball's postseason games being played in jam-packed arenas, games are being played on controllers in living rooms.
With postponements and cancellations worldwide due to the coronavirus pandemic, sports leagues have had to find ways to create competition for athletes and entertainment for fans.
In Kentucky, however, teams that were already competing on screens are feeling a similar impact as other sports. The esports season is included in the dead period implemented by the KHSAA, meaning teams cannot meet in person and spring championships are in jeopardy.
"During the season you're supposed to meet in one place, either the school or a gaming facility or something. Everybody is supposed to be together to play coming from the same IP addresses," Bowling Green coach Craig Widener said in a phone interview with the Daily News. "PlayVS sent out something that said we can continue to play at home, but the KHSAA said they weren't going to allow that either. They kind of just wanted the same restrictions as everybody else as far as the dead period. Not only can we not use school facilities, but we're not allowed to have matches under our school names."
Esports is in its second year as a KHSAA-sanctioned sport activity, with seasons offered in the winter and spring, and PlayVS is the official high school esports platform partnered with the NFHS to host matches. According to PlayVS, the difference between esports and video games is "the level of organized competitive gameplay between teams and its own strict set of rules and guidelines."
The KHSAA offers championships in three games – League of Legends, Rocket League and Smite.
Bowling Green was in its first year and was two matches into its second season with an esports team, according to Widener. The team competes in Rocket League – a vehicular soccer game – and lost in the semifinals to eventual state champion Shelby County on Jan. 30 to cap off the winter season.
"It really started with just a small group of kids that just came to me and said they wanted to start it, and it kind of blossomed from there," Widener said. "We started with one team, and then in the spring we moved to two teams – we're big enough for two separate teams – and, to be honest, we could have lots of teams. It's more of a hardware issue."
Bowling Green practiced Tuesdays and occasional Wednesdays and played matches Thursdays. One of its teams was unbeaten in two matches and the other went 1-1. While the season remains postponed, Widener knows there would be difficulty if the dead period – which is currently in place until May 1 – were to be lifted, with spring esports championships scheduled for the second week of May.
The seven-member team has three seniors and Widener, who coached Bowling Green to two boys' state soccer titles in 11 seasons from 2005-15, feels for his players in their final year.
"I don't know how the season would have gone, but we had fairly high hopes for how things would have turned out. Now, we'll never know," he said. "I feel awful for those seniors, for sure. They enjoy it and it's not the end all be all for who they are as people, but they definitely enjoy each other and enjoy being together and we have a lot of fun and now there's three kids that it just ended abruptly."
For others, like South Warren, the spring would have been the first season.
Jacob Haberlock, who's in his first year teaching, helped get the program started at the school and was five or six weeks into the season, he says. The idea started in the fall when his class was discussing current events and the topic of esports scholarships came up, causing a student to ask why South Warren didn't have a program.
After some organization, the first program at South Warren was launched with teams competing in Rocket League and Smite – a third-person multiplayer battle arena game.
"The real interesting thing about that that I've noticed is it's brought a group of boys together that, if you looked at them all in the same room together, you would never think that they would maybe be friends or on the same team or whatever, because they all just kind of come from different places, but they have this one thing that kind of unites them. They all love the games that they play," Haberlock said in a phone interview with the Daily News.
" ... I have one boy that whenever we first started talking about this he was real excited. He told me that this was the first time that there was a sport and a team that he wanted to be on and be a part of."
Many across the nation have turned to new forms of competition amid the pandemic. NASCAR launched an eNASCAR series where drivers compete in simulated races. The series has had three races, which were broadcast nationally and drew 903,000 viewers the first week and 1.3 million the second week, according to Nielsen. The NBA has had players competing in an NBA 2K Tournament, which is broadcast on ESPN's family of networks.
"My son spent an hour and a half watching NBA players play 2K the other day," Widener said.
The KHSAA's dead period has restricted what all member schools can do. Use of facilities and equipment is off limits, hindering what many athletes in other sports can do individually, but many esports participants still have an opportunity to practice, just not in any official capacity.
"School was just another way to make it a little more official and have a little more competition, but the kids, they play together at home and they've continued to do that and have fun," Widener said. "It's just not under their school name.
" ... I feel awful. With most sports in high school being shut down, they don't get to do it at all. At least with esports, they get to continue to play with their friends. It's just not in the official capacity. A lot of them are probably playing even more now that they're not in school all day long."
But while more people turn to alternative forms of competition and esports, in general, continues to gain popularity worldwide, the local esports athletes are dealing with a season on hold.
"I think as far as esports goes, I think you're going to continue to see it grow, without a doubt. As the systems get cheaper and the games become more available and internet expands, I think it'll become bigger and bigger as we go along, for sure," Widener said. "It's definitely a different way of doing things, but in the future, it's going to be one of the ways people look to be competitive.
"But overall, as far as this goes, I think the bigger thing is just to understand that 17- and 18-year-old kids – this is supposed to be a big part of what they've accomplished as far as high school goes. That's kind of being stolen from them. Whatever we, as a community, can do to help them and make them feel loved and welcomed, I think would go a long way for the future."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.