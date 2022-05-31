Several local players won a pair of matches to advance to the round of 16 at the state tennis tournament Tuesday in Lexington.
Greenwood’s Dylan Dethridge advanced in boys’ singles, while Greenwood’s Gary Zheng and Seth Thomas advanced in boys’ doubles. Greenwood’s Arden Dethridge advanced in girls’ singles, with Greenwood’s Avery Overmohle and Greer Glosick, and South Warren’s Meghan Martin and Hanna Evans advancing in girls’ doubles.
Dylan Dethridge defeated Knott County Central’s Equan Branham 6-0, 6-0 in the first round and Russell’s Bryson Hill 6-0, 6-0 in round two. Zheng and Thomas defeated Henry Clay’s Ben Swayze and Jake Walter 6-3, 6-1 in round one and Central Hardin’s Samuel Bryan and Patrick Lally 6-1, 6-2 in the second round.
Arden Dethridge defeated Ballard’s Ana Videa Rios in the first round 6-4, 6-4 and Ashland’s Abby Meek 6-2, 6-2 in round two. Overmohle and Glosick defeated Connor’s Allyse Rassenfoss and Natalie Elleman 7-5, 6-3 in the first round and Owensboro Catholic’s Claire Augenstein and Katelyn Mitchell 6-4, 6-1 in the second round.
Martin and Evans defeated Morgan County’s Cora Hammonds and Lily Litteral 6-1, 6-0 in round one and Mercy’s Roz Thompson and Emily Clark 6-0, 6-0 in round two.
Among the other local competitors who competed on Tuesday, Bowling Green’s Elizabeth Maglinger and Macy Meisel won round one 2-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10-4) over Lexington Christian’s Rachel Young and Lauren Spraggins before falling to Assumption’s Mckenzie Morgan and Isabel Winebrenner 7-6 (7-2), 6-3.
Bowling Green’s Houston St. John defeated North Laurel’s Mahir Neeraj 6-0, 6-0 in round one before falling to Paducah Tilghman’s Davis Rowton 6-0, 6-2 in the second round. Glasgow’s Hewett and Creighton Lessenberry beat Woodford County’s Nicholas Ruzzene and Simon Swanseger 7-5, 6-2, but fell 6-1, 6-1 to Dupont Manual’s Sahil Krishnani and Alex Englund.
South Warren’s Morgan Robertson and Sol-Francesca Poole fell in the opening round to Hopkinsville’s Allie Fort and Ella Lester 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (10-6). South Warren’s Ainsley Stobaugh fell 7-5, 6-2 to Villa Madonna Academy’s Paetyn Ashcraft in the first round. Logan County’s Giula Sperandio fell to Male’s Audrina Schaefer 6-2, 6-2 in the first round. Bowling Green’s Campbell Richey fell 6-0, 6-0 to Lexington Catholic’s Jaycie Mair in the first round.
South Warren’s Antonio Noble and Jake Taylor fell 6-4, 6-2 to Elizabethtown’s Jason Towell and Ethan Ploetz in the first round. Bowling Green’s Owen Hunley and Andrew Law fell 6-2, 6-1 to North Oldham’s Samuel Gurevich and Coleman Masters in the first round. Bowling Green’s Curtis Lin fell to Lafayette’s Zachary Thompson 6-0, 6-0 in the first round.