Monday was supposed to be opening day around the state for prep softball and baseball.
Defending Region 4 baseball champion South Warren was scheduled to open the season against Logan County on Monday. The Warren East softball team was looking to start its quest for a third straight trip to the state championship game by opening in another tournament – the inaugural 2A state softball championship sectional – Tuesday.
But South Warren and Warren East, like every other baseball and softball team in Kentucky, will have to wait to see when – or if – the season will begin after the KHSAA suspended all sports activities until April 12 in response to the global pandemic of the coronavirus, COVID-19.
The teams are not allowed to play or practice or have any team activities until that date – although communication by text or emails is still allowed between coaches and players. It's created a monthlong void that South Warren baseball coach Chris Gage said is unlike anything anyone has ever seen.
"You watch the news and see what is going on in Italy ... the social quarantine, and you hope it doesn't get to that here," Gage said. "Here you prepare for the worst and hope for the best. Really the major concern I have is the seniors we have. Hopefully this clears up and they have a chance to play their senior season."
Warren East softball coach Phil McKinney said it's hard to discuss because the pandemic has had an effect on all sports.
"You don't want to come off as selfish," McKinney said. "You look at the NCAA. There are seniors that this spring they are done, whether they got another year or not. There is the men's and women's basketball tournaments and it filters down to the boys' and girls' Sweet 16. It's everybody.
"If we are fortunate enough to continue to have a season, it will most definitely go down as history. It's definitely difficult for everyone in every sport."
McKinney said he is approaching this like the season will resume April 13 – keeping his schedule intact from that date on. He has also sent out emails and text messages to other coaches, trying to pick up a few games – or perhaps even playing a few doubleheaders – with the hopes of playing about 20 games in the four- or five-week window left for the regular season.
But some things on the schedule will not be fixed, even if play resumes the week of April 13.
The 2A state tournament is already canceled and spring break trips are also scrapped for this season.
Warren East was scheduled to play at the Cal Ripken Experience in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., during spring break.
"It would have been perfect because we could have started our season down there on spring break and gotten in as many games as possible," McKinney said. "It most definitely hurts to not have that spring break trip and cancel some other stuff, but we are still playing Central Hardin at (the University of Louisville). We are still going to the Daviess County Cancer Awareness Tournament. We still have our tough district games, Logan County, Allen County, Barren County. We will make the best of it just like everyone else will."
South Warren was supposed to go to Pensacola, Fla., for spring break.
"The kids enjoy it and it is just a good team-building experience," Gage said. "We are also going to miss out on the competition. We played schools from Florida and Georgia down there. We might not win many games, but we get better typically when we go down there. Now that is gone too."
While South Warren won't play in Florida for spring break, Gage is hopeful to reschedule a home-and-home series with Greenwood that was supposed to take place March 31 and April 2.
Gage said if the season begins April 13 without a few days for teams to get ready that hitters' timing will be difficult, but pitching is perhaps the biggest concern.
"They are going to have to find time," Gage said. "They can't practice with us and they can't be on our field, so our pitchers are going to have to find time to play catch at home or wherever and keep their arms in shape.
"When games do start back, if we do immediately start with games, we are going to have to be cautious with how many pitches they throw out of the gate. We are going to have to break games up to make sure everybody's arms are intact later in the season."
McKinney said everyone will have the same issues when – or if – they get the season going, but added he is hopeful that his team's experience will help make the transition – should the season resume – a little bit smoother.
"We have to get our timing down, but so does everybody else," McKinney said. "I know my kids and my kids know me. Maybe we might be ahead of the curve a little bit in four weeks? I don't know."
