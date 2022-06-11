OWENSBORO – Three local prep basketball standouts had the opportunity to suit up and represent their state and region one final weekend.
Bowling Green's Turner Buttry, Greenwood's Cade Stinnett and Warren Central's Jaiden Lawrence all played Friday in the Kentucky/Indiana All-Star Game at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
Although the result didn't land in their favor – Indiana controlled the game on the way to a 104-77 victory – the trio relished the opportunity.
"I didn't really realize how big of a deal it was," Stinnett said. "My dad had told me the prestigious event that it was, but seeing all the alumni here and people reaching out whenever you make the team – it was really cool."
Indiana jumped out to an early 13-3 lead before eventually taking a 46-26 lead into halftime.
Buttry was the first Kentucky All-Star to score on the night, and he finished with seven points, six assists and four rebounds. The guard wore No. 1 for the event – a tradition for Mr. Basketball winners from each state to do.
"It means a ton to me," Buttry said. "Just growing up and never really thinking that I'd actually be in the running for that award and then getting to where I am now and actually being fortunate enough to win that award – yeah, it means everything."
Lawrence, a key upperclassman on the Dragons' team that finished as state runner-up this winter, also had an early 3-pointer and added four rebounds and two assists on the night. Stinnett got in on the scoring in the second half as Kentucky tried to mount a comeback. He finished with four points, a rebound and an assist.
The game also gave the three District 14 rivals a chance to take the court together again – this time in the same jersey as one another like they did when they played AAU.
"It's been four years and we've all been battling, trying to win region and district and everything like that," Lawrence said. "We all played with Manimal, so we had some chemistry, but it means a lot being able to play our last high schools games together."
The comeback was out of reach, however, as the high-powered Indiana team – the team's roster featured four Power Five players, plus numerous other Division I signees, although not all were able to play – continued to cruise in the second half on the way to the 104-77 win. Future Hoosier C.J. Gunn led the visitors with 20 points and four rebounds, while Ryan Conwell – a South Florida signee – had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Travis Grayson had 12 points, Javen Buchanan and Peter Suder each had 11 points and Branden Northern and Jaxon Edwards each had 10. Edwards, who had multiple highlight-reel dunks in the win, will be back in Kentucky to play college ball at Murray State.
Covington Catholic's Mitchell Rylee led Kentucky with 24 points and six rebounds. Oldham County's Sam Powell added 17 points.
The series will conclude Saturday with the second game at Southport (Ind.) Fieldhouse.
Girls
Indiana 67, Kentucky 66
Future Lady Topper Josie Gilvin flirted with a double-double as the Kentucky Girls' All-Stars fell 67-66 to Indiana on Friday at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
Michigan-bound Alyssa Crockett made a shot in the closing seconds to give Indiana the victory.
Gilvin, a Sacred Heart graduate, finished with 14 points and nine rebounds for Kentucky. She shot 7-of-12 from the field and added four steals.
Kentucky Miss Basketball Amiya Jenkins had 16 points, five rebounds and four steals and Gracie Merkle added 14 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks in the loss.
Tanyuel Welch had 13 points for Indiana, while Ashlyn Traylor and Jessica Carrothers each had 12 – Carrothers added a team-high nine rebounds, too.