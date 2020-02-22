Bowling Green, South Warren, and Greenwood all finished in the top 10 in the boys' state swimming and diving meet on Saturday in Lexington.
Bowling Green earned a fourth place team finish with 132 points. South Warren finished sixth with 102 points, while Greenwood was 10th with 70.5 points.
The Purples also finished ninth in the combined standings.
South Warren swimmer Neal Wolfram had two individual top-four finishes and was part of two relay teams that finished in the top four. Wolfram placed third in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 40.31 seconds and fourth in 500 free with a time of 4:40.88.
Wolfram, Drew Wolfram, Logan Hughes and Cody Ell earned a second-place finish in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:28.33 and was fourth in the 400 frees relay with a time of 3:14.77.
Bowling Green's Phillip Khenner finished eighth in the 500 free with a time of 4:48.01 and was part of two relay teams that finished in the top eight. He joined Grady Sine, Ethan Taylor and Mei Fukushima to finish third in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:38.02. Khenner, Fukushima, Cooper Correa and Nate Stein finished eighth in the 400 free relay with a time of 3:20.99.
Greenwood's Luke Shourds had a pair of top-five finishes. Shourds tied for second in 50 free with a time of 20.98 seconds and finished fifth in 100 breaststroke with a time of 56.59 seconds.
Bowling Green's Connor Twyman finished third in Thursday's one-meter diving, with teammate Drew Law finishing ninth.
St. Xavier won the boys' team title with 592 points. Highlands finished second with 193 points, while Louisville Trinity was third with 153 points.
Highlands finished first in the combined standings.
