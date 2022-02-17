It’s a culmination of the high school season for local swimmers, with the swim portion of the KHSAA state swimming and diving championships taking place this weekend at Lancaster Aquatic Center at the University of Kentucky in Lexington.
The boys’ portion of the meet will take place Friday, with the girls’ meet on Saturday.
It’s a return to normalcy for swimmers after last year’s state championships were divided into multiple sites due to COVID protocols.
“Last year was very strange – having four meets going on at one time and having to wait to see who scored where and when,” Bowling Green coach Dee Wilkins said. “Now to have all the top kids in one place, I think it is an advantage for the kids as well as the teams going to the meet. They get to race against the best people and you don’t have to sit around and wait to see what you placed in.”
Bowling Green has several swimmers seeded in the top 10 heading into the event.
Phillip Khenner is seeded sixth in the 200-yard freestyle and seventh in the 100 freestyle. Teammate Cooper Reynolds is seeded eighth in the 100 free and seventh in the 100 backstroke.
The boys’ 200 medley relay team is seeded sixth, and the Purples are seeded fifth in the 400 free relay.
Bowling Green is already off and running after Aidan Shy finished sixth in the boys’ diving championships and Molly Morton finished 11th in the girls’ diving championships.
“I think we should score pretty well this weekend, so I am kind of excited,” Wilkins said. “We are looking to hopefully get another top-10 finish. The guys are looking to get in the top three as far as the boys’ side. The girls – we are not as strong this year, but we are looking forward to seeing what we can do.”
The Warren County schools also hope to have a big weekend, with South Warren and Greenwood swimmers taking aim in several events.
“The athletes are in a good mood, they are in good spirits,” Warren County coach James Smith said. “We had a good practice (Monday). The ones that are seeded real well … we have expectations for those athletes because they fundamentally lead Warren County swimming. But then we’ve got other athletes starting to pop up.
"Hannah Gardner had an outstanding 100-yard breaststroke at regional and made her first U.S. swimming features cut. Emilia Maskey from Greenwood is also stepping up and doing extremely well. Then we’ve got other athletes that are coming along just as well.”
Greenwood’s Sarah Zoellner is seeded seventh in the 200 individual medley and third in the 100 butterfly.
South Warren’s Drew Wolfram is seeded fifth in the 100 fly, with teammate Peyton Black seeded ninth. Wolfram is also seeded fourth in the 100 back. South Warren’s Cody Ell is seeded fifth in the 50 free and 10th in the 100 free.
Gardner in seeded seventh in the 100 breaststroke.
The South Warren girls’ 200 medley relay is seeded fourth, while the boys’ 200 medley relay is seeded fifth. South Warren’s boys’ are seeded third in the 400 free relay.
“For our athletes, we are just hoping for best times – get kids back to the top 16, top eight and do well,” Smith said. “We don’t have the depth to be able to go out there and win a state championship with the Warren County swim team being divided as it is into four high schools and four little teams. It makes it a little bit harder. If we had one big team it would be a lot easier to potentially put up some faster relays and score more points, but I try to keep things realistic with the athletes and say, ‘Let’s go out there and do our best. Let’s have a good time. The training is done. Go out there and just swim, let it happen and enjoy the moment.’”