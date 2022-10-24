The Logan County volleyball team was finally able to vanquish its postseason nemesis in Monday’s opening round of the Region 4 Tournament against Greenwood at South Warren High School.
Logan County overcame a disastrous first set to bounce back against the Lady Gators for a 3-1 (21-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-20) victory and move on to Wednesday’s semifinals.
It was Logan County’s first win against Greenwood in the region tournament since 2008 -- snapping a string of eight straight losses to the Lady Gators in the postseason.
“I think it is a huge mental hurdle for our girls, it really is,” Logan County coach Caleb Sheffield said. “We know what we are capable of, but when you’ve got that much history against a team in a certain tournament it presents an obstacle. Today we saw that.
“We didn’t play our cleanest game by any means, but we were able to fight through and persevere.”
Logan County (30-8) came roaring out of the gates s,coring the first six points and building a 15-6 lead. Greenwood (13-20) was able to stem the tide and slowly chip away before an ace by Samantha Whittinghill tied the score 20-all. Aubrey Packer followed with a kill to give Greenwood the lead as the Lady Gators closed the first set with a 19-5 run.
“It was a little bit of those demons from our past coming back,” Sheffield said. “You could see a little shellshock in our girls, but all credit to them -- they pulled themselves out of it in the nick of time.”
The second set was tightly contested and back and forth, with Greenwood seemingly in control after a kill from Packer made the score 23-21. Logan County was able to avoid a 2-0 deficit, scoring four straight points -- capped by a kill from Caroline Kelley -- to complete the comeback and even the match 1-all.
The momentum carried over in set three as Logan County never trailed. The Lady Cougars closed the set with a 12-3 run to pull within a set of advancing.
Logan County scored the first five points in the fourth set and Greenwood was unable to get any closer than two the rest of the way.
Aubrey Sears led Logan County with 18 kills. Kelley added eight kills and two assists.
“(This) gives us that boost of confidence that we need,” Sears said. “We know that we can do it and it helped us so much that we did (do it).”
Packer, who was named to the all-tournament team, led Greenwood with 15 kills.
“I think we go home with our heads held high because we know that we fought and left it all out there,” Greenwood coach Chandler Kinley said. “I think we peaked at the right time this season. We grew as a team. It’s really all I can ask as a coach.”
Logan County advances to face Warren East at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at South Warren High School. Logan County beat the Lady Raiders 3-2 in the Kentucky 2A sectional on Sept. 10.
“It’s postseason,” Sheffield said. “All we expect are battles. We’ve got our full squad. We are ready. We know they are going to bring the energy and a lot of fight. They are a scrappy little team with a lot of weapons. We are going to try to prepare for them and we are ready to step up to any challenge.”