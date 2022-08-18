It’s a postseason-worthy matchup to kick off the season when Allen County-Scottsville faces Logan County in the J Allen Builders Bowl at Warren East High School on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
The two teams made deep runs in last year’s 4A playoffs – with Allen County-Scottsville advancing to the third round and Logan County earning the program’s first-ever trip to the state semifinals – and enter this season with plenty of experience and expectations for another strong season.
“It is definitely a good challenge to start the year,” ACS coach Brad Hood said. “What they have been doing the last couple of years and as good as they were last year, they only had four or five seniors. They’ve got a squad coming back, but we play tough games early to try and prepare us for the long haul. I don’t know if it could be much tougher, but we are going to see what we are made of real quick because we are playing what I believe is one of the better 4A teams right out of the gate.”
Logan County coach Todd Adler said his team is excited about the opportunity to open against a quality opponent like Allen County-Scottsville.
“I’m fired up,” Adler said. “Me and coach Hood are good buddies. He’s a great coach. There’s nobody else local I would like to start against just because of how good they have been over these past couple of years. Our kids are ready.”
Despite recent success, the two schools haven’t seen each other on the field much in recent years. The last meeting was in 2018, when Logan County won 42-3 in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs. The last regular-season meeting was in 2014, a 26-6 win by the Patriots in Scottsville.
While the teams may be unfamiliar on the field, both coaches said they are aware of what the other team will bring to the field Friday.
“We’ve seen them this summer a few times,” Hood said. “We also threw against them in a passing league one night and you can go back and find some of that old stuff. They’ve got a good football team. I’m sure coach Adler is going to make adjustments from what he did last year, but with so many returning players it gives them a great opportunity to maybe be even farther ahead this early in the season than maybe they would be in a normal year.
“ ... The thing that scares me is how far (from) of week one are they going to be with all that experience.”
Adler said he has been impressed with what he has seen on film from the Patriots.
“They play really, really hard,” Adler said. “The quarterback is a heck of a football player. They’ve got a really good D-line, like to get off the football. Just watching the films I didn’t see anybody that would jump off the page and like, ‘Oh wow, he is their guy,’ but they had 11 of them that played extremely hard, played the game the right way and are extremely disciplined.
“We are going to have to bring it and play our best, especially early in the season. We are going to have to be focused, locked in and ready to go.”
Allen County-Scottsville returns quarterback Peyton Cope, who threw for more than 2,000 yards last season, and leading rushers Jace Jackson and Levi Cooper, who combined to rush for nearly 1,000 yards last season. Karson Gens and Julyan McPeak lead the way among the defensive returnees.
Quarterback Davin Yates is back to lead the Cougars' offense, with Elijah Hawkins among the defensive returnees.
Hood said he is impressed with Yates' decision-making and added that big plays will be a key in the game.
“Not just giving them easy scores – whether it be turnovers or special teams, things of that nature,” Hood said. “Early in the year a lot of good games are decided really quickly because of either the lack of execution of special teams or the very good execution of special teams. That is something we are trying to work on, to make sure to avoid big, big mistakes.”
Adler said ball security and execution of defense will be the key for Logan County.
“We have to take care of the football and we have struggled with tackling overall on defense,” Adler said. “We are flying to the ball. We are doing a good job, but we are missing – not a lot of tackles, but tackles we normally didn’t miss last year. We’ve kinda honed in on that this week and are trying to correct a lot of little things we’ve seen on film from the scrimmages. Hopefully we can take of business when the real deal begins this Friday night.”
Last meeting: Logan County won 42-3 on Nov. 2, 2018, at LCHS
Last time out: Season opener for both teams
Radio: WVLE 99.3 FM; WRUS 610 AM