RUSSELLVILLE - When John Tinsley took over the Logan County boys' basketball team last season, he knew it was a program that had limited success in the last 20-plus years.
In his first year, the Cougars made it to the Region 4 tournament for only the third time this century and won a tournament game for the first time since 1998.
Now Logan County is eager to build off that taste of success, hoping for the school's first sustained run in 22 years. Heading into Friday's game at Franklin-Simpson, Logan County is 14-3. The Cougars have won 11 straight and 14 out of the last 15. The good start has Logan County hopeful that this season can end with another trip to E.A. Diddle Arena and another run in the region tournament. If LCHS makes it to Diddle, it would be the program's first time going back-to-back to the region tournament since going to three straight from 1996-98.
Tinsley said that taste last year has turned into a full-fledged hunger - with players determined to keep the success going.
"Whenever you come into a program that has not had a ton of success, let's be honest, in the last 22 years you just want to establish winning habits," Tinsley said. "The kids have done a really good job in practice. We've also done a really good job as a staff as far as pushing the limits when it is time to push the limits with what we want done, especially on the defensive end and rebounding.
"With winning, you have to learn how to handle winning. We don't get a ton of attention and there is no reason to get attention with Warren Central and Bowling Green doing what they have been doing the last 20 years."
Senior Jay Hardison said the Cougars are motivated after falling to eventual region champion Warren Central in the region semifinals last season.
"We've been working hard ever since last year," Hardison said. "We just keep working as a team in practice. We came up short last year, but we are trying to make it to state this year."
Logan County's season didn't start as it had hoped, with two losses in the first week. A 64-57 District 13 win over Franklin-Simpson on Dec. 13 got the ball rolling in the right direction. Since that victory, the only setback for the Cougars came to Louisville Eastern on Dec. 21.
Tinsley said it just took a little time for this team to jell and figure out how to replace four seniors from last year.
That chemistry is there now, as well as an offensive balance. Four Cougars average more than 10 points a night, led by junior Anthony Woodard (13.3 ppg).
"One thing good about being a team is you are not leaning on one person to always get the job done," Tinsley said. "You've seen teams where you have a kid average 20-25 points a game and he goes down with an injury and everyone looks around like, 'What's next?' Our team is a complete team. All parts are functional and anybody on any given night can get you 20."
That balance has helped offset some nights where the Cougars weren't at full strength. Hardison missed two games in December and Woodard hasn't played in the last two games - wins against Madison Southern and Warren East.
Woodard said this team is like brothers, eager to step up when someone is out.
"I'm out and they can still go and play a great game without me," Woodard said. "When I am on a court, it is just another piece to the team. All the guys that play can start. We don't have starters. We switch people up."
That idea of brotherhood really took hold with the addition of senior transfer Jose Nazario, who averages 12.6 points a night.
"Coming in here I wasn't sure, but the more you watch him play (the more you like what he does)," Tinsley said. "He's really done a great job for us on the defensive end this year. It's a big help. He's fit in really well."
Nazario said his teammates helped with the transition.
"They accepted me," Nazario said. "They received me with open arms. We are like a family. At the end of the day, this has been the best experience of my career playing basketball."
With about a month left in the regular season, the Cougars are looking to strengthen their postseason chances. A win against Franklin puts Logan County in the driver's seat for the top seed in District 13.
Woodard, a junior, said he would love for this senior class to go out with something they can remember.
Senior Dalton Thompson said leaving a legacy for future Cougars is something that he and his fellow seniors think about, but that there is still work to be done.
"It means a lot, but at the same time we know that no matter what happens we have to defend and rebound to make it that far," Thompson said.
Tinsley said it's all about improving every day.
"My dad was a farmer, so I am going to use his analogy - once the hay gets in the barn, you don't worry about the rain," Tinsley said. "Once we get to the end of the season, get everything done and get ourselves in position - hopefully we will be healthy enough and hopefully we were be a position where we are ready for that district opener, then take it from there and see where we end up.
"We just want to be playing our best ball at the end of the year. We are going to have some bumps. We are going to have some losses. We are not going to go undefeated the rest of the way. This region is too good. We know that, but we know we can win now. We just have to shore up some things to get better."
