One of the most successful athletes to come out of Russellville will now be hoping to have a similar level of success as a varsity head coach in his hometown.
Except now, it’s not with the Panthers.
Nathan Thompson, a member of Russellville High School’s 2016 athletic Hall of Fame class, was named Logan County’s next boys’ basketball coach Monday.
“I volunteered for a year when coach (Lonnie) Mason was there at Logan County, so I’ve been around the Logan County program for at least three or four years now – most of it behind the scenes,” Thompson said. “I helped coach Mason with player development and scouting – I did most of the scouting that year that I helped him. I’ve worked with several of their kids in the past with skill development, so I’ve kind of been within the program just behind the scenes for three or four years. My wife taught in the Logan County system and our two daughters go to elementary in the county system.”
Thompson takes over for John Tinsley, who resigned as the Cougars’ coach July 10. Logan County went 53-11 in Tinsley’s two seasons, with trips to the Region 4 semifinals in each – the first of which was Logan County’s first region tournament victory since 1998.
The Cougars went 28-4 last year in a season highlighted by a 24-game winning streak. Logan County graduates six seniors, but return several pieces Tinsley said after resigning believed would help the incoming coach, including Anthony Woodard, who averaged 13.7 points and 6.3 rebounds, and who Tinsley considered the best player in Region 4.
“We brought John Tinsley in and got a tremendous amount of quality basketball – tremendous basketball coach, put us back on the map, first regional win in years,” Logan County athletic director Greg Howard said. “It was awesome.”
Thompson was part of three Sweet Sixteen teams and was a starter on the 2001 Final Four squad. He coached soccer two years, golf three years and was an assistant basketball coach seven years at Russellville. He was also the Panthers’ athletic director from 2012-14. Thompson has served as general manager and coach of the Bowling Green Hornets – a semi-professional basketball team in the Central Basketball Association. He also worked with the Logan County’s girls’ team this summer.
Howard believes Logan County has “hit a home run” with its new hire. One major factor in the decision, Howard says, was that the district recently put together a program to manage youth basketball through a board of representatives and brought the five middle schools up for one team.
“Those are major factors going down the road with basketball, plus our success – we were looking for somebody that was going to build the skill level, maintain the program from the high school to middle school and down to that junior pro,” Howard said. “With his experience in coaching the pro players and coaching high school in other sports, being an athletic director – he was just the fit we were looking for.”
Thompson was a three-sport athlete at Russellville. He was the most prolific scorer in Panther soccer history and his 98 goals are still top 30 in KHSAA history. He went on to play soccer at Kentucky Wesleyan for a year and transferred to Lindsey Wilson, where he played basketball for a year before finishing his degree at Murray State. He also played baseball at Russellville.
“I’m just really looking forward to it and I’m very humbled by this opportunity,” Thompson said. “I’ve been looking forward to coaching on the high school level the last several years. God’s timing is not our timing, so it just fell into place this time around. I’m just really looking forward to the opportunity to work with student-athletes and hopefully make a difference both on the court and off the court in their lives.”{&end}
