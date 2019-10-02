RUSSELLVILLE – Logan County will travel to Hopkinsville on Thursday between a high and a bye.
The Cougars used a last-second Hail Mary pass from Tyler Ezell to Jaden Sells last week at Madisonville-North Hopkins to stay unbeaten and now will face the Tigers in an important district game on the short week, looking to move to 7-0 before getting a break next week.
“If it was anybody else this week, I would be concerned with (a hangover effect), but these guys have in their minds – I mean, these are the two games we have circled on our schedule every year,” Logan County coach Todd Adler said. “We know it’s going to be a great football game and we know that there’s a lot on the line for these two football games, so if it was anybody else, yes, I would be scared of a hangover, but these guys know the importance of this football game.”
Last Friday’s 26-24 victory over the then-No. 3 Maroons sent Logan County to fourth in the latest Class 4A AP poll. More importantly for Adler, it moved his team to 1-0 in Class 4A, District 1 play.
Three of the five teams in the district are currently ranked in the top 10. Madisonville-North Hopkins dropped to sixth in 4A with the loss and Hopkinsville sits at eighth with a 4-2 overall record and a 1-0 mark in district play. Calloway County and Hopkins County Central are both 0-6.
“It’s very important for us to be sitting at the one seed going into the playoff, but at the same time you want to punch your ticket,” Adler said. “You want to get there. It’s kind of like March Madness – punch your ticket and then see what happens.
“In our circumstances, we have three teams in the top 10 in 4A football, so everybody is fighting for this one seed, so this is a very, very important football game for our program and going into the playoffs for sure. Nobody wants to have to play Hopkinsville or Madisonville first round and then turn around and have to play the other one second round.”
Both teams have put points on the board this fall. Logan County’s 45.5 points per game are third in Class 4A and Hopkinsville’s 32.7 are 10th. The Tigers’ two losses have come to Henderson County, the eighth-ranked team in the Class 6A AP poll, and Mayfield, the second-ranked team in the Class 2A poll.
In last year’s low-scoring affair – Logan County won 10-6 – Hopkinsville didn’t have quarterback Javier Bland. He completed five passes – all touchdowns – in a 43-8 second-round playoff victory over Logan County as a sophomore. This year, he’s thrown for 1,323 yards and 18 touchdowns on 79-of-164 passing. His top target has been Reece Jesse, who has 720 yards and nine touchdowns on 39 receptions.
The Cougars have had quarterback success of their own, with Ezell throwing for 1,518 yards and 22 touchdowns on 93-of-148 passing through the first six games. He’s completed touchdown passes to eight different players.
“So many of them can win one-on-one, so if you’re going to try and take away Rooster (Anthony Woodard), we’ve got Jaden (Sells), Jarrett (Sears), Braxton (Baptiste), Tristan (Blake) – whoever we want to put on the other side,” Ezell said. “If you’re going to leave us one-on-one with anybody, I think it’s going to be a mistake and it’s just going to be hard to guard us.”
Woodard leads the group with 538 yards and nine touchdowns on 29 receptions. His status for Thursday is in question after an ankle injury in last week’s win. He didn’t play in the game-winning drive and will be a game time decision.
The rest of the team is banged up like several others across the state by Week 7, Adler says, but the fourth-year Logan County coach is excited to play Thursday so his team can enjoy an extended break before heading into the final three games of the regular season.
“I told our guys, challenged our guys Sunday when we came in for film, ‘Find a way to get through Thursday night. I know we’re bumped and bruised and injured a little bit, but if we can dig deep and find a way to get through Thursday night, then ultimately we have a 10-day break for our bye week,’ “ Adler said. “ ‘Then we have two district games left, but they’re not as competitive as the other two teams, so we can rest some guys and we can take some breaks there if we need to.’ “
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Stadium of Champions.{&end}
