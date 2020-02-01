RUSSELLVILLE – As the wins keep piling up, the target gets bigger for the Logan County boys’ basketball team, which made it 15 straight with a 72-61 win over Glasgow on Saturday at Logan County High School.
Logan County (19-3) took control right before halftime and held off a second-half surge by the Scotties to maintain the longest current win streak in Region 4. The Cougars have now won 19 out of the last 20 after an 0-2 start.
“Anytime you win as many games in a row as we have, you have a little bit of a bull’s-eye on your back,” Logan County coach John Tinsley said. “Give Glasgow credit, I thought they played extremely hard. We just made some miscues tonight mentally that we don’t normally do, but it is what it is. We found a way to win and we are playing pretty good basketball obviously.”
The Cougars got off to a quick start – scoring the first eight points – before Glasgow (9-13) started to chip away. Nik Sorrell’s 3-pointer from just inside half court at the horn cut the deficit to 15-10 at the end of one and Sorrell added a three-point play to trim the deficit to two early in the second quarter.
Glasgow stayed within striking distance until midway through the second, when an Anthony Woodard 3 sparked a 14-0 run by the Cougars that pushed the margin to 38-20. The run helped Logan County take control – going into halftime with a 40-24 advantage.
“It was a big surge,” Tinsley said. “We got rolling a little bit. They are without a key part, being without (Jaden) Franklin. That’s a little different ballclub with Franklin playing, for sure.”
Glasgow tried to chip away, but was unable to get the deficit to single digits until Bowen Haney’s 3 with 6:33 left made the score 53-45. The Scotties got as close as seven in the final period, but were unable to get any closer.
Jay Hardison led the Cougars with 15 points. Woodard (13 points and 11 rebounds) and Jose Nazario (11 points and 12 rebounds) both had double-doubles, while Dylan Basham added 13 points. Logan County outrebounded Glasgow 42-28 and held the Scotties to 38.9 percent shooting.
“We didn’t play particularly well today, but we just kept working hard playing defense and rebounding,” Hardison said. “We were able to get the win and everyone worked together really well.”
Sorell finished with a game-high 27 points for Glasgow, while Haney added 19 points.
“We are a little inconsistent right now,” Glasgow coach James Willett said. “Part of that is due to personnel shifting and changing. We are reeling right now – it’s no secret – but the guys showed some fight tonight.”
Logan County will play at McLean County at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Glasgow will host Monroe County in a District 15 matchup at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
GHS 10 14 18 19 – 61
LCHS 15 25 13 19 – 72
GHS – Sorrell 27, Haney 19, Kingery 7, Kirkpatrick 3, Bowling 3, Riddle 2.
LC – Hardison 15, Woodard 13, Basham 13, Nazario 11, Vick 9, Thompson 7, Griggs 4.
Glasgow 61, Logan County 55, girls
The Lady Scotties used a 12-0 run in the final minutes to overcome 22 turnovers and bounce back from a district loss to Barren County on Friday.
“I was proud of the way we finished,” Glasgow coach Justin Stinson said. “I didn’t think we played well for three quarters. We were kind of lethargic out there, but I thought our kids that were on the floor to finish it played well. I thought we executed a lot better. Last night against Barren County, we had a shot to win with a minute and half to go and we made two or three straight turnovers. It was nice to see us execute a little bit better, make some free throws and finish this off.”
Glasgow (16-6) jumped out to a 12-3 lead, but turnovers allowed Logan County (10-13) to climb back in the game. Logan County took its first lead late in the first half when Paige Vanzant converted a three-point play off a steal to make the score 28-26 and held a 30-28 advantage at halftime.
The Lady Scotties led early in the second half before Logan County used a 7-0 spurt to move in front 41-35. Logan County continued to hold the lead until late into the fourth quarter when, after two free throws by Peyton Vanzant made the score 53-49, Glasgow started to rally.
Anzley Adwell, who sat out part of the fourth quarter with foul trouble, scored seven straight to give Glasgow the lead for good. Glasgow added five more free throws in the final 33 seconds to complete the run, with Peyton Vanzant’s bucket at the horn making the final margin six points.
Ashanti Gore led the Lady Scotties with 23 points and 17 rebounds. Adwell added 15 points, nine in the fourth quarter, and Nina McMurtrey finished with 14 points.
“We played really tough (in) the fourth quarter,” Gore said. “We were tired most of the game, but we kept it close and was able to pull it out and do what we were supposed to do on defense.”
Paige Vanzant led Logan County with 18 points. Peyton Vanzant added 16 points, while Kennedy Nichols finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds.
Glasgow hosts Monroe County at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Logan County plays at Todd County Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
GHS 18 10 14 19 – 61
LCHS 14 16 13 12 – 55
GHS – Gore 23, Adwell 15, McMurtrey 14, Bradley 4, Cassady 3, Page 2.
LC – Pa. Vanzant 18, Pe. Vanzant 16, Nichols 14, White 5, Christian 2.{&end}
