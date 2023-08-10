The Logan County football team has enjoyed new heights of success the past two seasons.
The Cougars have totaled 21 wins, played six home playoff games, appeared in two region title games – with one win – and advanced to the Class 4A state semifinals in 2021.
Logan County enters 2023 once again with high expectations but plenty of questions after losing a senior class that was responsible for a lot of the recent success. So far, coach Todd Adler has liked what he has seen as the Cougars head into the new season.
“We’ve had a lot of younger guys step up and want those roles and try to take those roles,” Adler said. “Can they do it? That has yet to be determined, but losing what we lost last year, with the guys up front especially, it is going to be a different look for us. Those guys have been working really hard and are eager to learn.”
Adler said the biggest questions coming in are on the offensive line.
“We lost a lot,” Adler said. “Two of those guys have been starting since they were freshmen. They were big, heavy, knew the offense. At the same time, we lose that, but we pick up something fresh in guys that see those opportunities with those spots there to take. Now we have some healthy competition in practice, which carries over to the weight room.
“... I’m really looking forward to seeing what those guys can do and step up and take the reins.”
The Cougars also lose leading rusher Ryan Rayno, who piled up over 2,000 yards and 24 scores on the ground, as well as leading receiver Zane Batten.
Brady Hinton, Hunter Holloway and Isaac Christian are also expected to be part of a committee to fill the void from the loss of Rayno. Harper Butler and Jack Delaney are among the weapons at wide receiver who return, with senior quarterback Davin Yates looking to build off a strong junior campaign, when he threw for almost 2,000 yards with 21 touchdowns while adding 369 yards rushing and seven scores.
Yates said he likes what he has seen from the offense so far.
“Our weapons are still there,” Yates said. “We are just ready to get at it.”
Defensively, senior linebacker Elijah Hawkins returns after leading Logan County in tackles last season. Holloway had a team-leading six interceptions last season, while Delaney had three – giving Logan County an experienced and talented secondary.
The schedule includes non-district foes Warren Central, Greenwood, Russellville and South Warren with the Cougars looking to take the top seed in a new-look district. Old district rivals Calloway County and Hopkinsville are back, joining Paducah Tilghman, Allen County-Scottsville and Warren East.
“It’s a gauntlet,” Adler said. “I feel like our district was pretty tough beforehand with Hopkinsville and Madisonville. We had some really good battles with those guys over the past five or six years. Now you add East and Tilghman, who went to the state championship game in 3A last year. Allen County and Calloway County are going to fight you tooth and nail every time you step on the field.
“It’s a gauntlet, and the sad part is two of those teams are going to go home at the end of the season and not get a chance at the playoffs. There are some teams that make the playoffs that those teams are better than for sure.”
Logan County 2023 schedule
Aug. 18 – Warren Central
Aug. 25 – Rossview (Tenn.)
Sept. 1 – at Russellville
Sept. 8 – Greenwood
Sept. 15 – Allen County-Scottsville
Sept. 22 – Calloway County
Sept. 29 – at Paducah Tilghman
Oct. 13 – at Hopkinsville
Oct. 20 – Warren East
Oct. 27 – at South Warren{&end}