Despite some-late game heroics by Metcalfe County, Logan County's girls' basketball team lived to fight another day in the Region 4 Tournament at E.A. Diddle Arena.
The Lady Cougars had to withstand a determined rally, then hit a few free throws in the final minute to keep their season going with a 53-50 win on Monday night to advance to Friday's semifinal round against Barren County. Game time is 7:45 p.m. at Diddle.
Logan County coach Finley Baird was happy to see what she described afterwards as "that winner's mindset" as her team prepped for Monday's regional quarterfinal game.
It helped the Lady Cougars build a solid first-half lead and maintain it for most of the night. And when Metcalfe County (11-16) finally did produce a defense-sparked run to tie the game at 47-all with less than a minute to go, that winning frame of mind buoyed up Baird's team through the tense final seconds.
The Lady Hornets, who trailed by as many as 15 in the third quarter, turned up the pressure with a half-court trap in the fourth. Sending two and sometimes three defenders to pressure Logan County point guard Paige Vanzant. Metcalfe forced the Lady Cougars into an uncharacteristically high 22 turnovers in the game and seven in the fourth quarter to spark a comeback.
"They were putting pressure on us," Paige Vanzant said. "It's tough to take care of the ball when there's two people on you. We really tried to just get it out quick and just get it down the court so they couldn't stop us, but they went on a run."
A pair of made free throws by Braelyn Davis capped an 8-0 Metcalfe run and evened the game at 47 with 50 seconds to go.
Logan County (16-16) also lost Vanzant, who picked up her fifth foul to send Davis to the line. Instead of panicking, the Lady Cougars went back to what had worked most of the night – finding forward Kennedy Nichols in the paint. Her basket with 40 seconds left gave Logan the lead for good.
Nichols, a 5-foot-11 senior, dominated against the undersized Lady Hornets and finished with 16 points and 17 rebounds.
"Coming into the game, they told me that there wasn't anybody on the court that they thought could guard me so I knew that coming in that I needed to have confidence," Nichols said. "As long as they just feed me the ball, then I know I can just go up with it and draw a foul and score or I can kick it back out because we have some good shooters."
Logan's Peyton Vanzant sank a pair of free throws with 26 seconds left to stretch the lead to 51-47, but Metcalfe's Davis answered with a 3-pointer six seconds later to cut the deficit to one.
The Lady Cougars managed to avoid another turnover on their next possession, forcing a foul on Peyton Vanzant with 13 seconds to go. She hit both free throws to set the final score.
Metcalfe still had a chance, but Macy Welsh missed a 3-pointer to tie and Fields also couldn't connect after grabbing the offensive rebound for another 3-point try. Nichols came down with the next rebound and that sealed it.
It was a tough ending to a brutal night shooting for Metcalfe, a team that's found success hitting flurries of 3s this season.
"I feel like the atmosphere bothered us more than the location did," said Marisa Fields, the Lady Hornets' lone senior. "Because coming from a small school, your games don't have that big of a crowd. So when you come to an atmosphere like this, it changes it a lot."
The Lady Hornets opened the game by missing their first 11 shots and hit just 1-of-13 behind the 3-point line in the first half. Despite that dismal first half shooting performance (6-of-33 for 18.2 percent), Metcalfe was still within eight at halftime and would have been closer if not for Addie White's trey from the corner for Logan with five seconds left in the half.
"It's amazing we were even in the game, isn't it?," Lady Hornets coach Tiffany Coffey said. "I'm looking at our stats – from the 3-point line for the game we were 4-of-25. You can go back and look at all our stats – that's the worst we've shot all season from the 3-point line."
It didn't get worse in the second half for Metcalfe, but it didn't get much better either as Logan put together a 9-0 run capped by another 3 from White to lead 36-21 with 3:11 left in the third quarter.
The Lady Hornets closed the quarter on an 8-3 run to cut the deficit back to 10, then kept chipping away over the next seven minute before eventually pulling even.
"I am super proud of the girls," Coffey said. "I couldn't be more proud of our effort that second half. They could've easily given up, said 'OK, we're at the regional tournament, we've lost, we'll go home.' But they didn't. They fought until the very end, until the buzzer sounded."
Jaycie Harper tallied a game-high 19 points and Davis added 13 for the Lady Hornets, the District 16 runner-up.
Peyton Vanzant (13 points) joined Nichols as a double-digit scorer, and Paige Vanzant nearly had a double-double with nine points and 14 rebounds for Logan.
MCHS 6 11 15 18 – 50
LCHS 13 12 17 11 – 53
MCHS – Harper 19, Davis 13, London 9, Welsh 8, Blythe 1.
LCHS – Nichols 16, Pe. Vanzant 13, White 9, Pa. Vanzant 9, Christian 4, Costello 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.