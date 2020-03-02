Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LOUISVILLE HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR... EAST CENTRAL WARREN COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY... NORTHERN BARREN COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY... SOUTHEASTERN EDMONSON COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY... * UNTIL 200 AM CST. * AT 1100 PM CST, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. FLASH FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY. HAZARD...FLASH FLOODING CAUSED BY THUNDERSTORMS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AND LOW LYING AREAS. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GLASGOW, SMITHS GROVE, PARK CITY, OAKLAND, RED CROSS, HARDCASTLE, CORAL HILL, LOVING, GOODNIGHT AND HAYS. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 INCH ARE POSSIBLE IN THE WARNED AREA OVER THE NEXT SEVERAL HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR