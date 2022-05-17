Logan County claimed an 8-4 victory Monday over Todd County Central in the District 13 Baseball Tournament semifinals at Franklin-Simpson.
The win locked up a spot in next week's Region 4 tournament for the Cougars.
Brady Hinton tallied a double and an RBI, while Wyatt Blake, Harper Butler, Connor Binkley and Chance Sweeney drove in a run each in the win.
Sweeney started on the mound and earned the win, allowing four runs (two earned) over six innings. He struck out three batters.
Logan County (22-9) was set to face host Franklin-Simpson for the district tournament championship Tuesday.
Franklin-Simpson 17, Russellville 0
Franklin-Simpson's Connor Vincent went 2-for-2 with a home run, a double and six RBIs to pace the host Wildcats to a 17-0 win in three innings over Russellville in the District 13 semifinals Monday.
Ben Banton was 3-for-3 with an RBI, Chase Wilson went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI, John West was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, Justin Jones went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, Griff Banton was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Cole Wix added a double and an RBI in the win.
West pitched all three innings for the win, allowing just one hit while fanning seven.
Franklin-Simpson (19-14) was set to host Logan County for the district tournament championship Tuesday.
Barren County 16, Monroe County 1
Barren County's Cody Moore went 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple, a double and drove in four runs to spark the Trojans to a 16-1 win in four innings over host Monroe County in the District 15 tournament semifinals Monday.
Sutton Hyde was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Cash Moore went 2-for-3 with an RBI, Braxton Jenkins tallied a double and three RBIs, Gavin McCord had a double and two RBIs, Preston Jenkins drove in two runs, and JP Hyde and Taye Poynter each notched a double and an RBI for the Trojans.
Jameson Buie pitched all four innings for the win, allowing one unearned run while striking out four.
Barren County (12-19) will face the Glasgow-Allen County-Scottsville winner in Wednesday's district tournament championship game at Monroe County.
Softball
Greenwood 9, Franklin-Simpson 0
Greenwood's Savannah White smacked a pair of triples and drove in four runs to boost the visiting Lady Gators to a 9-0 win over Franklin-Simpson on Monday.
Caitlyn Oliver added a 3-for-4 day, Lydia Kirby went 2-for-4 with an RBI, Cali Huff homered and drove in three runs and Allyson Smith connected for a solo homer in the win.
Lady Gators starting pitcher Abigail Byrd fired a seven-inning shutout for the win, allowing five hits and three walks while striking out six.
Greenwood (28-6) was set to visit Russellville on Tuesday.
Franklin-Simpson (22-11) is at Bowling Green on Thursday.
Russellville 5, Bowling Green 4
A'miyah Collier went 3-for-4 with a triple and a double and earned the win in the circle as host Russellville topped Bowling Green 5-4 on Monday.
Collier pitched all seven innings for the victory, allowing four runs (three earned) off four hits and a walk while striking out one.
Jacklyn Zuege was 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI, Ja'eda Poindexter was 2-for-3 and Jaylah Kees went 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Lady Panthers.
Elizabeth Richey was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Ella Knois and Ava Bennett each tallied an RBI for the visiting Lady Purples.
Russellville (21-10) was slated to host Greenwood on Tuesday.
Bowling Green (10-13) was set to visit Barren County on Tuesday.
Barren County 11, Metcalfe County 1
Katie Murphy went 4-for-4 with a home run, a double and drove in two runs to boost host Barren County to an 11-1 win in five innings over Metcalfe County on Monday.
Allie Anderson was 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and three RBIs, Katelyn Deckard went 2-for-3, Lilie Broady tallied a double and an RBI, Alyssa Curtis connected for a solo home run and Cora Bogue added an RBI for the Trojanettes.
Curtis pitched all five innings for the win, allowing one runs while striking out three.
Barren County (19-8-1) was scheduled to host Bowling Green on Tuesday.