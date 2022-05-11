Greenwood senior opposite hitter Emma Loiars (2) spikes the ball in a 3-0 set victory against Logan County in the Region 4 Tournament semifinals at Russellville High School Wednesday October 27 in Russellville.
Greenwood hitter Emma Loiars made it official on Wednesday, signing to play college volleyball at Austin Peay.
“I’m super excited,” Loiars said. “This has been a pretty hard recruiting process, these last few years with COVID. Just finally being able to be on the other side of it and having time to celebrate, I am really looking forward to being a Governor.”
Loiars said she chose Austin Peay because of the coaching staff and the family culture in the program.
“I really liked (Austin Peay coach Taylor Mott),” Loiars said. “I thought that I could fit well in their program. Being able to have my family and all of my friends and teammates be able to come see me play definitely was an added plus.”
She added the recruiting process was unique with COVID restrictions making it hard to showcase her talents for potential college coaches.
“Not being able to go play live for coaches was pretty hard and it made it all online,” Loiars said. “Reaching out and sending a bunch of emails and trying to get emails from coaches and set up calls was pretty difficult because that is what everyone else was doing in the country.”
Loiars finished last season with a team-high 298 digs and 110 service aces, while finishing second on the team with 262 kills. The Lady Gators finished 22-16, falling to Bowling Green in the Region 4 title game.
Loiars said she was happy to have her decision behind her.
“I was pretty stressed before, not having a decision,” Loiars said. “I really wanted to have a decision before school was over, so being able to celebrate today is a huge relief.”
