PREP GIRLS' SOCCER Lopez's hat trick sparks Lady Dragons to win Daily News Jeff Nations Aug 25, 2022 Warren Central junior Monika Lopez produced a hat trick with three goals to boost the Lady Dragons to a 5-2 girls' soccer win at Hart County on Wednesday.Wendy Alvarez and Alexandra Rodriguez each added a goal, Samra Huseinovic tallied two assists and Ana Deih added an assist in the victory. Goalkeeper Presley Compton finished with 17 saves for Warren Central (3-2-1), which is back in action Saturday at Logan County in a Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament matchup. Tags Warren Central Hart County Jeff Nations Bowling Green Daily News Sports Editor