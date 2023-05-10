Ethan Madison has one of those names you wouldn't be half-surprised to spot scrawled in flowing cursive ink at the bottom of the Declaration of Independence.
Though the Bowling Green junior missed the Continental Congress by some 250 years or so, Madison put his very own John Hancock on the Purples' 10-6 victory with a five-RBI night that included a booming three-run home run -- a shot, if not heard round the world, than certainly audible to fans throughout Harold J. Stahl Field.
The home run was Madison's team-leading third this season and highlighted a five-run first inning rally that gave Bowling Green (17-11) plenty of early cushion.
"That home run felt amazing, honestly," Madison said. "It really didn't feel real. It really hit me whenever I crossed second base, all the emotions hit me and I realized what happened. It was a little low and inside, and I tried to stay low and inside of it and it just hit the right part of the bat."
The Purples' win evened the season series against Warren East (23-7), which won the first matchup 5-3 on March 23. Warren East junior pitcher Tanner Goad got the start in that first matchup and worked six effective innings to earn the win.
The Raiders' left-hander got the start again Wednesday, but the Purples jumped out to that early five-run lead in the first sparked by Madison's homer followed by Luke Idlett's RBI double.
The Purples plated two more runs in the second as Madison delivered again with a two-run single.
"It was nice to see our bats produce," Bowling Green coach Nathan Isenberg said. "We've been playing some good baseball here lately. I mean, we were a little slopply defensively tonight, but that's unusual."
The Raiders, riding a six-game winning streak coming into the matchup, broke through for a run in the top of the fourth with an RBI double from Maddox Tarrence.
Bowling Green put the Raiders on the verge of a run-rule loss with a three-run outburst in the bottom of the fifth. Max Buchanan and Grayson Newman hit back-to-back RBI singles, then Dillon Maners capped the rally with a fielder's choice RBI.
Maners, who started on the mound and tossed two scoreless innings, pulled up limping after crossing first base on the play. Isenberg said the hope is the issue was a cramp, but would know more later. Any time without Maners, who has been the team's top hitter and pitcher this season, would be costly for the Purples.
Down nine runs entering the top of the seventh, Warren East coach Wes Sanford opted to go to the bench to get some at bats for his reserves. That worked out very well, as pinch hitter Dane Parsley led off by reaching on an error, then moved to second on pinch hitter Trevor Hudnall's single.
William Alexander followed with a pinch-hit double for an RBI, then Brenden Bratcher -- who had to bat as a relief pitcher after the Raiders opted to pull their designated hitter -- came through with another RBI single to cut the deficit to seven.
The Raiders weren't done, as Tarrence drove in another run on a groundout and then Chase Carver reached on another Purples error. Ayden Barrick delivered another RBI single, then yet another Bowling Green error -- the third of the inning -- let another run score to cut the deficit to 10-6.
The game ended in odd fashion on Parsley's second at-bat of the inning. Purples reliever Drew Isenberg got two quick strikes, then appeared to get Parsley out on strikes when he couldn't check his swing on a dropped strike three. Neither Parsley or Bowling Green catcher Dom Davis appeared clear on what the call was on the pitch, engaging in a half-hearted game of chase at the plate before Davis tagged him for the final out.
Bratcher, Tarrence and Barrick finished with two hits apiece to lead the Raiders. Warren East finished with 10 hits, but struggled on the mound and in the field.
"They played great, we played awful," Sanford said. "They've been playing a lot better. We hit a pretty good stretch there for about two weeks where we played really well. We didn't look great yesterday and we looked really bad today. You can't do that against good teams and win."
Idlett added a 3-for-3 day for the Purples, who were set to visit Glasgow on Thursday. Senior Peyton Henderson earned the win in relief with four solid innings, allowing one run.
Warren East was slated to visit Ohio County on Thursday.
WEHS 000 100 5 -- 6 10 3
BGHS 520 030 x -- 10 10 4
WP: Henderson. LP: Goad.