Bowling Green senior Dillon Maners tallied a pair of doubles and drove in three runs as part of a three-hit day to lead the host Purples to an 11-5 baseball win over Owensboro Catholic on Thursday.
Grayson Newman was 2-for-4 with a triple, a double and three RBIs, Dom Davis went 2-for-2, Drew Isenberg was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Ethan Madison drove in a pair of runs and Max Buchanan added an RBI in the win.
Purples starting Peyton Henderson earned the win after allowing four runs (two earned) over three innings. He struck out two batters.
Bowling Green (14-11) hosts Daviess County on Saturday.
Franklin-Simpson 7, Barren County 0
Franklin-Simpson's Payton Brown fired a complete-game shutout to lead the host Wildcats to a 7-0 victory over Barren County on Thursday.
Brown allowed just four hits and one walk while striking out three over seven innings to earn the win.
Garrett Sadler was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Hayden Satterly went 2-for-2, and Griff Banton, Brady Delk and Gavin Dickerson each drove in a run for the Wildcats.
Franklin-Simpson (11-17) visits Allen County-Scottsville on Monday.
Barren County (10-15) is at Campbellsville on Saturday.
Glasgow 11, Metcalfe County 0
Mason Lowery pitched a one-hit shutout to help visiting Glasgow claim an 11-0 win in five innings against Metcalfe County on Thursday.
Lowery allowed just one hit and four walks while fanning four over five innings to earn the complete-game win.
Weston Carroll was 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs, Easton Jessie was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs, Davey Williams was 2-for-3 with a triple and scored three runs, Zachary Poore went 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Mason Bass and Christian Wenskoski each tallied an RBI in the win.
Glasgow (12-13) was slated to host Logan County on Friday.
Logan County 10, Hopkinsville 5
Brady Hinton and Chance Sweeney drove in three runs apiece to spark host Logan County to a 10-5 win over Hopkinsville on Thursday.
Hinton was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, while Sweeney was 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Davin Yates added a 3-for-3 day with two RBIs, and Isaac Stanley went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Logan Gidcumb started and got the win for the Cougars, allowing three runs (one earned) off five hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out two.
Logan County (14-13) was set to visit Glasgow on Friday.
Softball
Russellville 12, Butler County 9
A'miyah Collier homered and drove in four runs as part of a two-hit day to pace visiting Russellville to a 12-9 win over Butler County on Thursday.
Collier also started in the circle and picked up the win for the Lady Panthers after allowing seven runs (six earned). She struck out six.
Akiah Bell went 3-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs, Madison Penrod was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI, Rayleigh Roberts also went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI, Ja'eda Poindexter was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, and Reese Croslin was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs in the win.
Russellville (19-12) is at Christian County on Monday.
Karrington Hunt and Parker Willoughby each went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI to lead the host Lady Bears. Madison Clark was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Carley Jones was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and MacKenzie Coleman drove in three runs.
Butler County (18-5-1) was set to visit Owensboro on Friday.