Greenwood junior forward Kayelee Maners tallied a hat trick with three goals and added an assist in the Lady Gators' season-opening 5-0 girls' soccer win over host Madisonville-North Hopkins on Tuesday.
Claire Allen added a goal and an assist, Manon Kondracki tallied a goal and Anna Drexel had an assist for Greenwood.
In goal, Ellie Ramsing tallied seven saves and MaKenna Pohlmann finished with four saves for the Lady Gators.
Greenwood plays at Bardstown on Saturday.
Warren East 1, Muhlenberg County 0
Warren East's Madison Hymer tallied the game's lone goal as the visiting Lady Raiders opened their season with a 1-0 win over Muhlenberg County on Tuesday.
Goalkeeper Tianna Benson tallied three saves for Warren East, which is back in action Saturday at home against Green County.
Boys' soccer
Glasgow 3, Southwestern 3
Jackson Bower tallied two goals and an assist to help visiting Glasgow claim a 3-3 tie against Southwestern on Tuesday.
Grant Gatlin added a goal and William Parocai tallied an assist for the Scotties.
Goalkeeper Seth Medford finished with seven saves for Glasgow (0-0-1), which visits Franklin-Simpson on Saturday.
Franklin-Simpson 5, Warren East 2
Franklin-Simpson's Ben Banton notched a hat trick with three goals and added an assist in the visiting Wildcats' 5-2 win over Warren East on Tuesday.
Logan Garner added two goals and two assists for Franklin-Simpson (2-0), which also got assists from Trevor Kindred and Gabe Jones.
Wildcats goalkeeper Connor Vincent finished with 15 saves.
Franklin-Simpson is back in action Saturday at home against Glasgow.
Warren East (0-1) hosts Warren Central on Thursday.
Greenwood 1, Muhlenberg County 0
Jonas Gwishi scored the game's only goal to boost host Greenwood to a season-opening 1-0 win over Muhlenberg County on Tuesday.
Greenwood hosts Warren Central on Saturday.