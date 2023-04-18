Bowling Green senior starting pitcher Dillon Maners fired a four-hit shutout to lead the visiting Purples to a 5-0 win over South Warren in a District 14 baseball matchup on Monday.
Maners allowed no runs off four hits and a walk while striking out five to earn the complete-game victory. Maners helped his own cause at the plate with an RBI and two runs scored in the win.
Dom Davis was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Evan Schallert went 2-for-4, Grayson Newman was 2-for-5 with two runs scored and Max Buchanan tallied a hit and two stolen bases for the Purples.
Bowling Green (7-8 overall, 1-0 District 14) was set to host South Warren (11-6, 0-1) on Tuesday.
Greenwood 18, Warren Central 1
Jackson Lee tallied a triple and three RBIs to pace visiting Greenwood to an 18-1 win in three innings over District 14 rival Warren Central on Monday.
Canon Jaggers also had a triple and two RBIs, Cooper Davis and Axel Dysholm drove in two runs apiece, and Whitt Glosick, Ryan Loiars, Cyler Talley and Chaze Huff drove in one run each.
Landon Badstibner worked two innings for the win, allowing one unearned run off one hit. He struck out six. Cooper Davis pitched the final inning and struck out two.
Greenwood (15-2, 1-0) was slated to host Warren Central (0-13, 0-1) on Tuesday.
Warren East 11, Barren County 1
Braylen Lee and Kavien Hinton each went 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead homestanding Warren East to an 11-1 win in six innings over District 15 rival Barren County on Monday.
Wyatt Nesbitt added a 2-for-4 day with a double and an RBI, Tray Price was 1-for-1 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Maddox Tarrence drove in one run and scored twice.
Warren East starting pitcher Brendan Bratcher fired a complete game for the win, allowing one unearned run off three hits and no walks while striking out two.
Jackson Reece tallied the lone RBI for the Trojans.
Barren County (7-11, 0-1) was set to host Warren East (12-5, 1-0) on Tuesday.
Edmonson County 4, Butler County 3
Hunter Wilson and Andrew Talley combined for six hits to spark Edmonson County to a 4-3 road win over District 12 rival Butler County on Monday.
Wilson was 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored, while Talley went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI. Levi Meredith also drove in a run for the Wildcats.
Talley pitched all seven innings for the win, allowing three unearned runs off five hits and a walk while fanning six.
Edmonson County (8-8, 3-1) was set to host Butler County (4-12, 0-1) on Tuesday.
Franklin-Simpson 6, TCC 2
Gavin Dickerson went 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs to lead visiting Franklin-Simpson to a 6-2 win over District 13 foe Todd County Central on Monday.
Brevin Scott was 2-for-4 with two runs scored, Brady Delk went 2-for-4, Hayden Satterlye tallied a double and an RBI, Garrett Sadler drove in one run and scored twice, and Colton Wilson also had an RBI for the Wildcats.
Scott fired a complete game for the win, allowing two runs off three hits and three walks. He struck out 12.
Franklin-Simpson (4-15, 1-0) was set to host Todd County Central (8-8, 0-1) on Tuesday.
Logan County 16, Russellville 1
Milam Montgomery homered and added a pair of doubles to lead visiting Logan County to a 16-1 win in five innings over District 13 foe Russellville on Monday.
Montgomery was 3-for-5 with three RBIs and scored three times. Brady Hinton was 3-for-4 with three doubles and two RBIs, Isaac Stanley went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Davin Yates was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two stolen bases, Kade Wall went 2-for-2, Chance Sweeney was 1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs, three runs scored and a pair of stolen bases, and Hunter Holloway and Tripp Wadlington chipped in with an RBI each.
Braden Engler pitched all five innings for the win, allowing one run off one hit and a walk while striking out six.
Logan County (7-11, 1-0) was set to host Russellville (2-12, 0-1) on Tuesday.