Warren East junior pitcher Emma Markham fired a two-hit shutout and struck out 17 batters to lift the Lady Raiders to a 5-0 victory over host Bowling Green on Tuesday in District 14 softball action.
Markham pitched all seven innings to earn the win.
Shelby White was 2-for-3 with a run scored and Lucy Patterson tallied a triple and two RBIs to lead the Lady Raiders. Harley Stringfield and Haylie Brasel also drove in a run each in the win.
Warren East (10-3 overall, 4-1 District 14) is back in action Thursday against visiting Greenwood.
Bowling Green (1-6, 0-1) next plays at South Warren on Thursday.
South Warren 11, Allen County-Scottsville 3
Emily Reynolds went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs to pace visiting South Warren to an 11-3 win over Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Elly Bennett had a double and three RBIs, and Selynna Metcalfe homered and drove in two runs for the Spartans. Caroline Pitcock added a 2-for-4 day with two runs scored and Carrie Enlow drove in a run in the win.
Metcalfe tossed a complete game to earn the victory, allowing three runs. She struck out four.
South Warren (9-0) next hosts Bowling Green on Thursday.
ACS (11-5) will host Franklin-Simpson on Thursday.
Franklin-Simpson 8, Todd County Central 1
Sherrekia Kitchens drove in a pair of runs to boost visiting Franklin-Simpson to an 8-1 win over District 13 rival Todd County Central on Tuesday.
Allie Utley was 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Haley Fowler, Gracie Arnemann and Shelby Caudill drove in a run apiece for the Lady Wildcats.
Utley earned the win with a complete-game effort, allowing one run off five hits and a walk while fanning eight.
Franklin-Simpson (6-7, 2-0) travels to face Allen County-Scottsville on Thursday.
Logan County 7, Russellville 2
Logan County's Emerson McKinnis homered and drove in three runs as part of a 2-for-4 day at the plate in Tuesday's 7-2 road win over Russellville.
Kaylin Page was 2-for-3 with a double and scored two runs, while Shelby Gettings and Maddix Mowles tallied an RBI apiece for the Lady Cougars.
Gettings earned the win after allowing two runs in a complete-game outing. She struck out eight.
Logan County (9-6, 2-0), winners of five straight, next visits Jo Byrns (Tenn.) on Thursday.
Russellville (11-3, 0-2) will face Lexington Christian and Somerset in the All 'A' Classic on Saturday in Owensboro.
Butler County 5, Edmonson County 3
Host Butler County claimed a 5-3 win over District 12 rival Edmonson County on Tuesday.
Mariena Thomas was 2-for-3 with a solo home run and Hallie Cassady went 2-for-4 for the Lady Cats in the loss.
Butler County (14-4, 3-1) hosts Warren Central on Thursday.
Edmonson County (6-4, 3-1) next hosts Grayson County on Friday.
Monroe County 10, Glasgow 6
Homestanding Monroe County picked up a 10-6 win over District 15 rival Glasgow on Tuesday.
Lucy Richardson was 3-for-4 with a double, two stolen bases and three runs scored for the Lady Scotties in the loss. Teammate Addison McCoy was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, while Emory Gardner added a 2-for-4 day with a double and two runs scored. Also for Glasgow (1-9, 0-2), Heidi Jackson had two RBIs and Abigal Elmore drove in a run.
The Lady Scotties host Barren County on Thursday.