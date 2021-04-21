Warren East junior pitcher Emma Markham fired a two-hit shutout and struck out 17 batters to lift the Lady Raiders to a 5-0 victory over host Bowling Green on Tuesday in District 14 softball action.

Markham pitched all seven innings to earn the win.

Shelby White was 2-for-3 with a run scored and Lucy Patterson tallied a triple and two RBIs to lead the Lady Raiders. Harley Stringfield and Haylie Brasel also drove in a run each in the win.

Warren East (10-3 overall, 4-1 District 14) is back in action Thursday against visiting Greenwood.

Bowling Green (1-6, 0-1) next plays at South Warren on Thursday.

South Warren 11, Allen County-Scottsville 3

Emily Reynolds went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs to pace visiting South Warren to an 11-3 win over Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.

Elly Bennett had a double and three RBIs, and Selynna Metcalfe homered and drove in two runs for the Spartans. Caroline Pitcock added a 2-for-4 day with two runs scored and Carrie Enlow drove in a run in the win.

Metcalfe tossed a complete game to earn the victory, allowing three runs. She struck out four.

South Warren (9-0) next hosts Bowling Green on Thursday.

ACS (11-5) will host Franklin-Simpson on Thursday.

Franklin-Simpson 8, Todd County Central 1

Sherrekia Kitchens drove in a pair of runs to boost visiting Franklin-Simpson to an 8-1 win over District 13 rival Todd County Central on Tuesday.

Allie Utley was 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Haley Fowler, Gracie Arnemann and Shelby Caudill drove in a run apiece for the Lady Wildcats.

Utley earned the win with a complete-game effort, allowing one run off five hits and a walk while fanning eight.

Franklin-Simpson (6-7, 2-0) travels to face Allen County-Scottsville on Thursday.

Logan County 7, Russellville 2

Logan County's Emerson McKinnis homered and drove in three runs as part of a 2-for-4 day at the plate in Tuesday's 7-2 road win over Russellville.

Kaylin Page was 2-for-3 with a double and scored two runs, while Shelby Gettings and Maddix Mowles tallied an RBI apiece for the Lady Cougars.

Gettings earned the win after allowing two runs in a complete-game outing. She struck out eight.

Logan County (9-6, 2-0), winners of five straight, next visits Jo Byrns (Tenn.) on Thursday.

Russellville (11-3, 0-2) will face Lexington Christian and Somerset in the All 'A' Classic on Saturday in Owensboro.

Butler County 5, Edmonson County 3

Host Butler County claimed a 5-3 win over District 12 rival Edmonson County on Tuesday.

Mariena Thomas was 2-for-3 with a solo home run and Hallie Cassady went 2-for-4 for the Lady Cats in the loss.

Butler County (14-4, 3-1) hosts Warren Central on Thursday. 

Edmonson County (6-4, 3-1) next hosts Grayson County on Friday.

Monroe County 10, Glasgow 6

Homestanding Monroe County picked up a 10-6 win over District 15 rival Glasgow on Tuesday.

Lucy Richardson was 3-for-4 with a double, two stolen bases and three runs scored for the Lady Scotties in the loss. Teammate Addison McCoy was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, while Emory Gardner added a 2-for-4 day with a double and two runs scored. Also for Glasgow (1-9, 0-2), Heidi Jackson had two RBIs and Abigal Elmore drove in a run.

The Lady Scotties host Barren County on Thursday.