Warren East junior pitcher Emma Markham fired five perfect innings to lead the Lady Raiders to a 10-0 softball victory Monday at LaRue County.
Markham struck out 13 batters in the complete-game win.
Emma Young was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs, while Lucy Patterson also went 3-for-3 and scored two runs. Jaeleigh Childers added a 2-for-4 day with two RBIs. Harley Stringfield, Maude Forrester and Addison Lee each tallied an RBI.
Warren East (18-10) was set to host South Warren on Tuesday.
South Warren 5, Muhlenberg County 4
Katie Walker drove in a pair of runs to help host South Warren claim a 5-4 win over Muhlenberg County on Monday.
Elly Bennett was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, while teammate McLaine Hudson was 2-for-3. The Spartans' Selynna Metcalfe added a 2-for-4 day with a double and an RBI, and Caroline Pitcock chipped in with an RBI.
Olivia Skaggs earned the win in relief, tossing 4 1/3 scoreless innings while striking out three.
South Warren (25-1) was set to visit District 14 rival Warren East on Tuesday.
Edmonson County 15, Warren Central 0
Alexa Henderson went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs to boost host Edmonson County to a 15-0 win in three innings over Warren Central on Monday.
Henderson also earned the win after allowing one hit in three innings. She struck out five.
Abbie Slaughter was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Mariena Thomas went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, and Hallie Cassady was 2-for-3 with a triple, a double, three runs scored and an RBI in the win.
Also for the Lady Cats, Callie Webb was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI, Shea VanMeter went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Taylor Minyard added an RBI.
Edmonson County (10-10) was set to host Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Warren Central (2-16) was slated to visit District 14 rival Bowling Green on Tuesday.
Butler County 7, Russellville 6
Olivia Austin was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI to lead Butler County to a 7-6 win at Russellville on Monday.
Madison Clark tallied a double and two RBIs, Autumn Proctor drove in two runs and Aleace Hall had a triple and an RBI in the win.
Aliceson Hunt earned the win for the Lady Bears, allowing six runs (one earned) while striking out three in seven innings.
Butler County (24-6) was scheduled to visit Hancock County on Tuesday.
Russellville (18-9) was slated to host District 13 rival Todd County Central on Tuesday.
Barren County 13, Metcalfe County 0
Barren County's Katie Murphy was 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, four runs scored and four runs batted in as the host Trojanettes rolled to a 13-0 win in five innings over Metcalfe County on Monday.
Lara Simmons was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI, Alyssa Curtis was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Eva Bogue was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI, and Lillie Broady was 2-for-4 with a double in the win.
Also for Barren County, Cora Bogue tallied a double and two RBIs, and Allie Anderson chipped in with an RBI.
Broady earned the win with a complete-game shutout, allowing three hits and a walk while fanning five.
Barren County (19-5) was slated to host Greenwood on Tuesday.