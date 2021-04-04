The Warren East softball team picked up a pair of wins Saturday, beating Raceland 13-1 and Pikeville 4-1.
Emma Markham led the way for Warren East (3-0), earning a pair of wins. Markham struck out 29 in 12 innings and finished 3 for 4 with an RBI in the win over Raceland.
Emma Young and Lucy Patterson went 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs each, while Harley Stringfield went 2 for 4 with an RBI in the win over Raceland.
Young was 2 for 4 with an RBI, Rylee Carter was 2 for 3, and Madison Hymer finished 2 for 3 with an RBI in the win over Pikeville.
Warren East will play at Johnson Central at 4:30 p.m. CDT Monday.