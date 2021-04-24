Warren East’s softball team claimed a pair of wins in the Kentucky 2A Championship at Jack C. Fisher Park in Owensboro, downing Henry County 7-0 and topping Bourbon County 14-1 on Friday.
Against Henry County, Lady Raiders starting pitcher Emma Markham tossed a complete-game shutout. She allowed five hits and two walks while striking out 15 batters.
Lucy Patterson had a 4-for-4 day at the plate with a double, three runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base, while teammate Harley Stringfield went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Addison Lee added a 2-for-4 day with two runs scored and Haylie Brasel tallied an RBI in the win.
Markham also earned the win against Bourbon County, tossing a complete game (shortened to six innings due to the mercy rule). She gave up one run off one hit and one walk while striking out 12.
Patterson was 5-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored to finish her day with a 9-for-9 batting line.
Warren East’s Maude Forrester was 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs, two runs scored and a stolen base, while Brasel also went 3-for-3 with a triple, a double, three runs scored and an RBI.
Also for the Lady Raiders, Emma Young was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, and Lydia Jones and Shelby White each drove in two runs.
Warren East (12-4) was slated to face Calloway County in the Kentucky 2A Championship on Saturday in Owensboro.