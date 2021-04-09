Warren East junior pitcher Emma Markham fired a perfect game in Thursday's 4-0 softball win over host Ashland Blazer.
Markham earned the victory after needing just 67 pitches to complete seven innings for the Lady Raiders. Markham struck out 12 while not allowing a base runner.
Haylie Brasel was 2-for-4 with a triple and Madison Hymer was 2-for-3 to lead the Lady Raiders. Emma Young, Lucy Patterson and Markham chipped in with an RBI each.
Warren East (5-2) returns to action Tuesday at South Warren.
Baseball
Barren County 6, Breckinridge County 3
Barren County topped Breckinridge County 6-3 in eight innings during the Warren County Invitational on Thursday at South Warren.
Jameson Buie led the Trojans at the plate with a 3-for-4 day with a double and an RBI.
Barren County (3-1) was slated to face Grant County in the Warren County Invitational on Friday at Warren East.