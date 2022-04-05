Warren East pitcher Emma Markham fired a five-inning no-hitter to lead the Lady Raiders to a 10-0 win over Whitley County in the Cal Ripken Experience on Monday in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
Markham started and earned the win after allowing just one walk while striking out 14 batters – out of 15 outs recorded – in the complete-game effort.
Addison Lee homered as part of a 2-for-3 day with two RBIs to lead East. Lydia Jones was 2-for-3, Alyssa Matlock had a double and two RBIs, Madison Hymer drove in two runs, and Autumn Summers and Haylie Brasel each tallied an RBI.
Warren East (6-1) was set to face Hickman County on Tuesday in Pigeon Forge.
Baseball
Barren County 12, TNXL Academy 0
Jameson Buie fired a two-hit shutout to lead Barren County to a 12-0 win in five innings over TNXL Academy (Fla.) on Monday.
Buie allowed two hits and two walks while striking out 10 in the complete-game win.
Taye Poynter was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Waylon Clemons also went 2-for-2, Blake Cook was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Sutton Hyde was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Hayes Atkinson and Buie each chipped in with an RBI.
Barren County (4-7) was set to face TNXL Academy again Tuesday in Florida.
Highlands 4, Franklin-Simpson 2
Highlands claimed a 4-2 win Monday against Franklin-Simpson in the the Cal Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Brevin Scott was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Cole Wix added a double and an RBI for the Wildcats in the loss.
Franklin-Simpson (7-5) was slated to face Oakton (Va.) on Tuesday in Myrtle Beach.
Anderson County 5, Glasgow 3
Anderson County picked up a 5-3 victory against Glasgow in the Fort Walton Beach Bash on Monday in Fort Walton Beach, Fla.
Easton Jessie was 3-for-3 with two runs scored an an RBI to lead the Scotties in the loss. Zachary Poole added a double and an RBI, and Louis Darst also drove in a run.
Glasgow (4-8) is set to face Daviess County on Wednesday in Fort Walton Beach.