Greenwood junior Blake Marks tallied a 3-for-4 day at the plate with four runs batted in to lead the host Gators to a 16-1 baseball win in four innings against Central Hardin on Wednesday.
James Russell went 2-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and three RBIs, and Jackson Lee went 2-for-3 with a double and a pair of RBIs. Andrew Jolly added a triple and two RBIs, Zachary Davis had a double and two RBIs, Reed McClard and Cyler Talley each notched a double and an RBI and Drake Bowers chipped in with an RBI.
Chaze Huff pitched all four innings for the win, allowing one run on four hits and a walk while striking out two batters.
Greenwood (21-6) was scheduled to play at Franklin-Simpson on Thursday.
South Warren 3, ACS 0
South Warren's Bradley Lewis, Thomas Lambert and Mikey Coradini combined to pitch a two-hit shutout as host South Warren topped Allen County-Scottsville 3-0 on Wednesday.
Lews started and pitched the first four innings to earn the win. He struck out four. Lambert pitched two scoreless innings with a strikeout, and Coradini fired one scoreless frame while striking out one.
Griffin Rardin was 2-for-2 at the plate to lead the Spartans. Joseph Fentress tallied a pair of RBIs, and Ty Croghan also drove in a run in the win.
South Warren (21-7) visits Glasgow on Friday.
Allen County-Scottsville (5-23) is back in action Monday for the opening round of the District 15 tournament at Barren County. The fourth-seeded Patriots will face No. 1 seed Warren East in the semifinals.
Logan County 7, Christian County 3
Davin Yates went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI to pace visiting Logan County to a 7-3 win over Christian County on Wednesday.
Samuel Hayes was 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, Milam Montgomery went 2-for-3 and scored two runs, Isaac Stanley was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Chance Sweeney and Jason Mautz each tallied an RBI in the win.
Dayman McLean pitched a complete game to earn the win, allowing three runs while striking out three.
Logan County (16-15) was scheduled to visit Butler County on Thursday.
Russell County 8, Barren County 2
Visiting Russell County picked up an 8-2 win over Barren County on Wednesday.
Tristan Meech and Skylar Potter each drove in a run for the host Trojans.
Barren County (11-17) hosts Logan County on Friday in the Trojans' regular-season finale.