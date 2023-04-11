Greenwood junior Blake Marks went 3-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and four runs batted in to lead the host Gators to a 14-3 baseball win in five innings over Franklin-Simpson on Monday.
Zachary Davis was 2-for-2 with a solo home run and scored three runs, Andrew Jolly went 2-for-3 with an RBI, Axel Dysholm homered and drove in three runs and Jackson Lee, Canon Jaggers and Easton Talley chipped in with an RBI apiece.
Chaze Huff started on the mound and earned the win, allowing three runs off five hits and three walks over 3 2/3 innings. He struck out four batters. Jake Russell finished up with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, striking out two.
Greenwood (12-1) has won nine straight and was slated to host Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Garrett Sadler was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Gavin Dickerson added a 2-for-3 day with a double for the visiting Wildcats. John West tallied a double and an RBI, and Brevin Scott also drove in a run.
Franklin-Simpson (2-13) was scheduled to visit Glasgow on Tuesday.
McLean County 6, Edmonson County 1
Host McLean County downed Edmonson County 6-1 in the 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic on Monday.
Alex Elkins drove in a run and Layne Ashley tallied a double for the Wildcats, who were held to two hits in the loss.
Edmonson County (6-7) hosts Caverna on Thursday.
Muhlenberg County 7, Logan County 4
Muhlenberg County claimed a 7-4 win over host Logan County on Monday.
Davin Yates went 4-for-4 with a solo home run, Dayman McLean was 2-for-3 with a double, Montgomery Milam was 2-for-4, Harper Butler tallied a double and an RBI and James Singleton and Brady Hinton each drove in a run for the homestanding Cougars.
Logan County (4-9) was set to host Barren County on Tuesday.
Softball
Franklin-Simpson 5, Warren East 4
Host Franklin-Simpson outlasted Warren East 5-4 in nine innings in the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament on Monday.
Allie Utley went 4-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs, two stolen bases and three runs scored to pace the Lady Wildcats. Kaitlyn Woodall was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, and Zori Stout drove in a run.
Starting pitcher Hanna Arthur tossed a complete game, allowing four runs (two earned) while fanning four over nine innings.
Franklin-Simpson (4-7) was scheduled to host District 13 rival Russellville on Tuesday.
Lydia Jones went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Madison Hymer was 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and two runs scored and Jaeleigh Childers was 2-for-4 for the Lady Raiders. Addison Lee and Kenzie Upton added an RBI each.
Warren East (12-6) was set to visit District 15 foe Glasgow on Tuesday.
Barren County 15, Russellville 5
Mary Schalk went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three runs batted in to pace host Barren County to a 15-5 win in six innings over Russellville on Monday.
Katie Murphy was 3-for-4 with a triple, two doubles and four runs scored, Briley Aidala was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, Kaitlyn Elmore tallied a double and three RBIs, Riley Reed drove in two runs and Abby Elmore added an RBI for the Trojanettes.
Chloe Witcher got the win after allowing three runs over 4 2/3 innings, striking out five. Gracie Myatt earned the save.
Barren County (11-0) was set to visit District 15 rival Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Russellville (8-4) was slated to visit District 13 foe Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.
Glasgow 12, Russell County 6
Lucy Richardson was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to boost visiting Glasgow to a 12-6 win over Russell County on Monday.
Jakylie Green homered and drove in three runs, Saniyah Barlow went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Emory Gardner was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Memphis Profitt added an RBI for the Lady Scotties.
Addison McCoy pitched all seven innings for the win, allowing six runs (three earned). She struck out three.
Glasgow (4-4) was scheduled to host District 15 rival Warren East on Tuesday.
Logan County 14, Hopkins County Central 0
Emerson McKinnis homered twice and drove in six runs to boost host Logan County to a 14-0 win in five innings against Hopkins County Central on Monday.
Nora Epley was 3-for-3 with two doubles, a triple and an RBI, McKenzie Robinson was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Natalie Cates went 2-for-3 with an RBI, Makenzie Mowles notched a double and two RBIs and Hailey Burgess scored three runs and drove in one for the Lady Cougars.
Addison Cartas fired five scoreless innings for the win, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out 10.
Logan County (6-3) was slated to host District 13 foe Todd County Central on Tuesday.