Madisonville-North Hopkins quarterback Hayden Reynolds hooked up with Marquise Parker on a go-ahead 27-yard touchdown pass as the Maroons rallied past host Logan County 35-28 in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs Friday.
Braxton Baptiste carried 13 times for 96 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead Logan County (8-3). Gary Hardy added a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Cougars
Anthony Woodard led Logan County with six receptions for 76 yards.
MHH 7 0 7 21 – 35
LCHS 7 7 7 7 – 28
First Quarter
LC – Gary Hardy 1 run (Arevalo kick), 10:50
MNH – MNH 39 fumble return (Simen Lind kick), 8:30
Second Quarter
LC – Hardy 10 run (Arevalo kick), 9:57
Third Quarter
MNH – Hayden Reynolds 6 run (Lind kick), 5:11
LC – Braxton Baptiste 3 run (Arevalo kick), 0:50
Fourth Quarter
MNH – Jeriah Hightower 4 run (Lind kick), 10:07
LC – Baptiste 7 run (Arevalo kick), 8:45
MNH – Hightower 4 run (Lind kick), 5:51
MNH – Marquise Parker 27 pass from Reynolds (Lind kick), 0:28
Glasgow 42, Adair County 8
Glasgow quarterback Tanner Abernathy passed for five touchdowns as the host Scotties rolled to a 42-8 win over Adair County in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs Friday.
Abernathy completed 8 of 11 passes for 222 yards and five TDs. Hunter Scott finished with three catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Nick Mitchell led the Scotties with 76 rushing yards.
Glasgow (10-1) will host Taylor County, a 40-27 winner over Casey County, in the second round of the playoffs Nov. 15.
Franklin-Simpson 37, Russell County 14
Franklin-Simpson quarterback Luke Richardson connected with Andrew Ogles on a pair of touchdown passes as the host Wildcats earned a 37-14 win over Russell County in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs Friday.
Leandre Stutzman ran for 163 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries to lead Franklin-Simpson (6-5), which will host Allen County-Scottsville – a 27-25 winner over Warren East – in the second round Nov. 15.
Richardson finished with two completions for 60 yards, both TDs going to Ogles.
RCHS 0 0 8 6 – 14
FSHS 10 6 14 7 – 37
First Quarter
FS – Cole Hollingsworth 37 field goal, 8:25
FS – Leandre Stutzman 41 run (Hollingsworth kick), 1:55
Second Quarter
FS – Andrew Ogles 14 pass from Luke Richardson (kick failed), 0:21
Third Quarter
FS – Stutzman 9 run (Hollingsworth kick), 9:46
RC – Collin Darnell 3 run (Darnell run), 7:08
FS – Ogles 46 pass from Richardson (Hollingsworth kick), 4:27
Fourth Quarter
RC – Dylan Bland 8 run (pass failed), 8:06
FS – Tedric Partinger 8 run (Hollingsworth kick), 1:48
