South Warren junior Kobe Martin tallied a pair of doubles and stole two bases as the Spartans clipped host Glasgow 4-3 in a baseball matchup on Wednesday.
Martin was 2-for-3 with an RBI in the win. Andy Coft added a 2-for-3 day with a double, Dalton Taylor was 2-for-4 and Tucker Bishop drove in two runs for the Spartans.
South Warren's Coleman House started and earned the win, allowing no runs off one hit in four scoreless innings. He struck out three batters.
Glasgow's Jackson Poland was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Hunter Scott added a 2-for-3 effort with a double, and Tyler Lane and John Myers tallied an RBI each for the Scotties.
South Warren (19-10) was set to visit Allen County-Scottsville on Thursday.
Glasgow (14-12) is back in action Saturday at home against Logan County.