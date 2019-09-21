South Warren's Faith Martin and Glasgow's Abbie Lee are in the top five after the first day of the Girls' All-State Championship at the University Club of Kentucky's Big Blue course.
Martin shot a 1-under 71 and is fourth after Saturday's first round and Lee shot an even-par 72 and sits in a three-way tie for fifth with Bullitt East's Macie Brown and Shelby County's Grace Clark.
Madison Central's Mattie Neeley sits atop the leaderboard after shooting a 4-under 68 on Saturday. Great Crossing's Rylea Marcum and Lexington Christian Academy's Laney Frye both finished the first round at 2-under and are tied for second.
South Warren is fourth in the team standings after shooting a 326 on Saturday. McKenna Stahl (79), Lauren Holeman (86) and Callie Spires (90) recorded scoring finishes for the Spartans.
Lexington Christian Academy (305) is currently in first, Madison Central (309) is second and Paul Laurence Dunbar (322) is third. Great Crossing (332) is fifth, Sacred Heart (334) is sixth, Marshall County (352) is seventh and Glasgow (359) is eighth.
Nina McMurtrey (85), Graycen Flatt (98) and Bailey Birdsell (104) recorded scoring finishes for the Lady Scotties.
Barren County and George Rogers Clark are tied for ninth in the team standings after both shot 360 in the first round. Bree Russell (78), Lilly Shipley (91), Taylor Gaunce (92) and Landry Steenbergen (99) recorded scoring finishes for Barren County.
Pulaski County (363), Lexington Catholic (369), Boyd County (370), Grant County (373) and Madisonville-North Hopkins (374) round out the team standings.
Boys' All-State Championship
Bowling Green (304) is sixth and Greenwood (318) is 11th in the Boys' All-State Championship after the first round at University Club of Kentucky's Wildcat course Saturday.
Collier Curd shot a 4-over 75 to lead the Purples. Reed Richey and Clark McDougal each shot 76 and are in a six-way tie for 36th. Carson Myers shot a 6-over 77.
Greenwood's Carson Sturgill was part of the six-way tie for 36th. Michael Lang (80), Jacob Lang (80) and Marcello Teixeira (82) recorded scoring finishes for the Gators.
Allen County-Scottsville's Owen Stamper is tied for 12th after shooting a 1-over 72.
Taylor County's Luke Coyle, Trinity's John Marshall Butler, Cooper's Rylan Wotherspoon and Marshall County's Jay Nimmo all shot 6-under 65s to tie for the lead heading into the second round.
St. Xavier (283) is the team leader, followed by Trinity (286), Taylor County (289), Wayne County (299) and Lexington Christian Academy (301). Behind Bowling Green were Marshall County (305) in seventh, Clay County (310) in eighth, Madison Central (312) in ninth and Daviess County (313) in 10th. Following Greenwood in the standings were St. Henry (322), Greenup County (331) and Grant County (331) and Mason County (341).
Girls' soccer
South Warren 3, McCracken County 3
Sofia Hasani scored twice to lead the Spartans offense in a 3-3 draw with McCracken County on Saturday.
Kailee Nobles added a goal and an assist and Sam Schmitt recorded two assists. Therese Bohnlein had six saves for South Warren. The Spartans move to 8-4-1 and will travel to White House (Tenn.) on Tuesday.
Hillary Hollowell had two goals and Katie Caruthers had one for McCracken County. Karsyn Allard had five saves. The Lady Mustangs fall to 7-8-1 and will host Calloway County on Tuesday.
Boys' soccer
Colonel Showcase
Warren Central outscored opponents 12-0 in two games in the Colonel Showcase at Stadium of Champions in Hopkinsville on Saturday.
The Dragons beat Hopkinsville 2-0 in the first game. Jimmy Estrada had a goal and an assist, Ahmed Delic had a goal and Kevin Mendez had an assist in the win. Erick Nzoribala and Allen Nezic combined for five saves in the shutout.
Delic had four goals and two assists to lead Warren Central past Fort Campbell 10-0 in the other game.
Damir Beganovic added two goals and two assists, Kee Naing scored twice and Dennis Freeman and Luis Rodriguez each scored once. Cameron Castle had two assists and Brayan Herrera, Kiza Anzuruni, Kevin Mendez and Boe Reh each recorded an assist.
Nzoribala had two saves in the game for the Dragons, who move to 11-4-1. Warren Central is scheduled to host Bowling Green on Tuesday.
