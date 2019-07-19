Faith Martin will take boring golf every time.
Up and down the fairways and greens of Paul Walker Golf Course, there was nothing exciting about Martin’s dominance of the field Friday.
“I like boring golf and I’ll take it,” Martin said. “Easy day.”
Martin shot under par both times around the course and never gave up the lead to win her third straight Girls Junior City Championship on a blistering Friday afternoon.
The South Warren junior shot 3-under par 69 to beat teammate McKenna Stahl by four strokes. Martin led the field by six strokes at one point on the nine-hole course. Her biggest adversity came when she put her tee shot behind some trees on No. 7, but she saved par.
“It was boring golf, basically,” Martin said. “It’s nice to come out here knowing all the girls in the city and still get the win.”
Stahl shot 73 and Greenwood sophomore Emma Harmon shot 85 to finish third. Martin shot 1-under on the front nine and birdied the No. 2 par-5 and No. 3 par-3 both times. Friday was about Martin playing against herself and the course she’s come to dominate three years in a row.
“I try not to focus on competitors in the tournament,” Martin said. “I try to play me and the course.”
Martin’s win comes at the end of a summer where she’s played tournaments across the state and in Tennessee, Georgia and Ohio. She’ll play next week in the Tennessee Women’s Open Championship at Stonehenge Golf Club in Crossville. That tournament will welcome 108 participants from 20 states.
“That’s against amateurs, college and some pros are playing,” Martin said. “That’ll help me find where I stand among the best. I’m not playing in the Kentucky Open this year because that’s when school starts. This is going to be a new experience and I’m excited.”
Martin hopes that momentum can help her South Warren team defend its Region 4 team championship this season. With Martin leading the charge, the Spartans have three juniors and senior Lauren Holeman. The Goat Gary girls golf tournament at Bowling Green Country Club will be the next event the team plays.
“Definitely (a strong group),” Martin said. “I’m confident in us and I know we can do big things this year if we all come together.”
