It’s another win for Faith Martin and the South Warren girls’ golf team.
The Spartans shot a 314 at the Marshall County Invitational on Saturday for a 13-stroke victory in the 12-team tournament, led by Martin’s individual title with a 69.
The victory came less than 24 hours after Martin announced her commitment to play golf at Western Kentucky University in a post on Twitter.
Lauren Holeman (77), McKenna Stahl (79) and Abbie Cline (89) added scoring finishes for South Warren.
Marshall County was second with a team score of 327, led by Savannah Howell’s 76. Glasgow finished third with a team score of 345. Abbie Lee led the Lady Scotties with an 81. Nina McMurtrey and Allie McCoy each posted 87s and Bailey Birdsell had a 90.
Greenwood finished eighth with a 380, behind Madisonville-North Hopkins (346), Murray (348), McCracken County (368) and Graves County (375). Emma Harmon (84), Emily Morgan (88), Maiah Cisco (100) and Langley Hunt (108) recorded scoring finishes for the Lady Gators.
Apollo (383), Hopkinsville (408), Muhlenberg County (426) and Mercy (426) finished behind Greenwood.
Greenwood finished ninth in the boys’ tournament with a score of 345. Jaxon Moss led the Gators with a 76, Mason Williams had an 85, Jagger Parker had a 91 and Ethan Gentry had a 93.
Marshall County’s first team won the boys’ tournament with a team score of 294, led by Jay Nimmo’s individual title with a 65. Daviess County was second with a team score of 311 and McCracken County was third at 316.
Trinity Shamrock Golf Invitational
The Bowling Green boys’ golf team finished 13th and Greenwood finished tied for 14th at the second Trinity Shamrock Golf Invitational at Wildwood Country Club in Louisville.
The Purples finished 48-over as a team and were led by Collier Curd’s 4-over 76 to finish tied for 12th. Reed Richey (84), Charlie Reber (87) and Carson Myers (89) added scoring finishes for Bowling Green.
Greenwood finished 54-over as a team. Griffin Plumb finished tied for 29th with an 8-over 80 and Jacob Lang finished tied for 47th with an 83.
Trinity won the tournament by eight strokes over St. Xavier, finishing 12-over as a team.
Football
Mercer County 32, ACS 19
Allen County-Scottsville fell to 0-2 with a 32-19 loss to Mercer County in the McDaniel Wealth Management Rebel Bowl at Boyle County on Saturday.
The Patriots took a 12-7 lead over the Titans with 53.8 seconds left in the first half on a 5-yard run from Trace McIntyre that capped off a 66-yard drive, but Mercer County struck back with a 37-yard touchdown pass from Kaelin Drakeford to Dillon Warren to take a 13-12 lead into the break.
Mercer County wouldn’t trail again in the contest, taking a 19-12 lead with a punt return for a touchdown from Drakeford midway through the third quarter and extending the lead to 26-12 with a 58-yard touchdown run from Brayden Dunn with 11:10 to play.
The Titans added another touchdown with 5:23 remaining on a 3-yard run from Peyton Owens to take a 32-12 lead.
Chris Holland scored on a 3-yard run with 3:21 to play for Allen County-Scottsville, finishing off a 72-yard drive to make it 32-19.
Mercer County took a 7-0 lead 47 seconds into the game on a touchdown from Malachi Yulee. Allen County-Scottsville got on the board with 5:51 remaining in the second quarter on a 3-yard run from Landon Witcher to make it 7-6, before taking its only lead of the game on McIntyre’s touchdown run later in the quarter.
The Patriots are scheduled to travel to Greenwood on Friday for a 7 p.m. game. Mercer County improves to 2-0 and will travel to Anderson County on Friday.
Boys’ soccer
South Warren 2, Central Hardin 0
Kiram Mujic scored twice to lead South Warren to a 2-0 victory over Central Hardin in its first game at the Purples Classic at Bowling Green on Saturday.
Luie Kogetsu assisted on both goals and Noah Haas recorded the shutout.
South Warren 6, Paducah Tilghman 0
Emir Ibreljic recorded a hat trick as South Warren shut out Paducah Tilghman 6-0 in its second game of the Purples Classic.
Eldin Velic, Sam Degenhart and Maury Perez-Ku each added a goal for the Spartans. Jaxon Hope had three assists, Kogetsu had two and Degenhart had one.
South Warren moves to 7-0-1 with its two wins in the Purples Classic and will host Bowling Green on Thursday.
Glasgow 8, LaRue County 0
Grant Gatlin netted four goals and added an assist to lead visiting Glasgow to an 8-0 win over LaRue County on Saturday.
Lucio Yahir Molina Alarcon tallied two goals and two assists, while Jackson Bower and Hudson Davis each totaled a goal and two assists in the win.
Scotties goalkeepers Caelan Rajan and Seth Medford combined for five saves in the shutout.
Glasgow (4-2) plays Monroe County on Tuesday in the 4th Region All ‘A’ Classic.
Girls’ soccer
Greenwood 4, Tates Creek 1
Greenwood’s Anna Haddock set the new career goals record with her 111th tally in Saturday’s 4-1 win over visiting Tates Creek.
Haddock, a senior who has committed to Auburn, broke the school record previously held by Ellie Young.
Ellie Belcher, Annabel Justice and Erin Heltsley also had goals for the Lady Gators. Haddock, Belcher and Sarrah Palmer tallied assists.
Greenwood (5-1) hosts Warren East on Wednesday.
Warren Central 4, Todd County Central 1
Itzel Falcon-Perez tallied a hat trick with three goals to lead host Warren Central to a 4-1 win over Todd County Central on Saturday.
Mia Cardillo also had a goal for the Lady Dragons.
Warren Central (3-2) is back in action Sept. 7 against visiting Breckinridge County.
Simon Kenton 5, South Warren 0
Madison Vehige, Samantha Prather, Ashley Taylor, Ellie Dreas and Alyssa Scheidt each scored once in Simon Kenton’s 5-0 win over South Warren in the Purples Classic on Saturday.
Gabriell Cox, Meghan Vehige and Aubrey Nipper all spent time in goal for the Lady Pioneers and none were forced to make a save.
Therese Bohnlein had 15 saves for South Warren in the loss.
South Warren 6, Logan County 0
Kailee Nobles scored three times to lead the Spartans to a 6-0 win in the Purples Classic on Saturday.
Sofia Hasani, Itzel Rangle and Meghan Martin each had a goal in the win. Sam Schmitt had two assists and Agustina Pinilla, Rangle and Hasani each had one.
Therese Bohnlein had two saves in the shutout victory.
South Warren moved to 5-2-0 at the end of the event. The Spartans host Warren East on Tuesday.
