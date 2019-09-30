Faith Martin had been knocking on the door at region tournaments for years.
On Monday, she finally broke through.
The South Warren junior and Western Kentucky commit shot a 1-under 70 at CrossWinds Golf Course to claim the Region 3 title and lead the Spartans to the program's third straight region championship.
"It feels really good. Definitely coming out here and getting the win was the goal," Martin said. "I knew I had to play solid, though. There's a lot of good players in this region, so getting the win after the multiple times I've played in the region tournament feels good."
Martin shot a 10-over 82 in last year's rainy Region 4 tournament at Hidden Hill Country Club. She posted a runner-up finish the year before.
"I told her, 'Finally,' She's toyed with this for several years," South Warren coach Eric Holeman said. "I love that girl. She's the anchor of our team. She'll always post a good, solid score for everybody to build off of and everybody wants to catch her and try to be just as good, and that's why you see all the scores in the 70s from top to bottom."
Martin was coming off of a performance in the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association Girls' All-State Tournament where she finished in a four-way tie for first at even-par 144 before dropping out in the first playoff hole. On Monday, she got off to a strong start by shooting a 33 through the first nine holes to enter the back nine 2-under.
"I have a tendency to bogey the first hole, so getting off with a par today really just set the momentum," Martin said. "I didn't really mess up, I didn't really do anything spectacular, I was just steady throughout the round."
Despite falling to 1-under, she maintained a one-stroke lead over Glasgow's Abbie Lee as the two entered the final hole and, after Lee missed a long birdie putt, Martin was able to two-putt for the championship.
Martin's 70 led South Warren to its third-straight region title, with the first two coming in Region 4. Callie Spires shot a 7-over 78 and Abigail Cline and McKenna Stahl shot 79s.
"Just solid play," Holeman said. "We knew we were the favorites coming into this and if we just did what we needed to do -- finish strong, post good scores -- we would win this."
Martin and South Warren will now set sights on the Leachman Buick-GMC-Cadillac/KHSAA State Golf Championships at Bowling Green Country Club beginning Oct. 8.
South Warren shot a 312 and Martin a 1-under 71 earlier this season in the Bowling Green Invitational Tournament to claim both the team and individual titles. Five of the top 10 teams in All-State points at the time played in that event.
"I think the score we posted at the Bowling Green Invitational at that course boosted our confidence even more. Now, we're going back to state with that score there for the third year in a row as a team," Holeman said. "They are confident, they know they can post good scores there, they know they can hang with the best teams in the state and they know they have a shot at winning state."
Lee finished as the runner-up in Monday's tournament with an even-par 71, crediting her wedge play and putting for keeping her in the hunt. She was last year's Region 4 champion.
"I just tried to think of it as any other tournament. That's how you have to think of it. If you put too much emphasis on it, you're going to freak out. It's one of those things if you can try to take off as much pressure as possible, the better the round is going to be," Lee said. "I knew going into it -- I've played with Faith since we were tiny -- and I knew we were going to be very close all day and I'm very happy for her."
Lee's finish gives her an individual berth to the state tournament, along with teammate Allie McCoy (76), Barren County's Bree Russell (81), Monroe County's Connor Geralds (73) and Greenwood's Emily Morgan (80), Emma Harmon (84) and Maiah Cisco (86).
Glasgow (323) finished as the team runner-up, adding scoring finishes from Nina McMurtrey (88) and Bailey Birdsell (88), in addition to Lee and McCoy.
Greenwood was third in the team standings with a 346. In addition to Morgan, Harmon and Cisco, the Lady Gators got a 96 from Langley Hunt.
Barren County (350) was fourth. Behind Russell were Karleigh Delk (87), Lilly Shipley (91) and Marlie Shirley (91).
Franklin-Simpson (376) was fifth with scoring finishes from Hannah Clark (91), Conleigh Wilson (92), Anne Forshee (95) and Chloe Mylor (98).
Bowling Green (388) finished behind Franklin-Simpson with scoring finishes from Macy Meisel (88), Ragen Richardson (93), Lillian Malloy (103) and Margaret Goodnight (104). Clinton County (473) was seventh in team scoring.
Allen County-Scottsville had two individuals -- Alyson Miller and Emma Cline -- who shot 106 and 108, respectively. Edmonson County's Hallie Cassady (115), Paige Wolfe (119) and Makayla Hogg (125), Warren East's Emma Meeks (114) and Sophia Penrose (150) and Logan County's Abby Forbes (114) and Emma Fitzgerald (120) also competed individually.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.