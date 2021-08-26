The Bowling Green Hot Rods beat Rome (Ga.) 2-1 in a pitcher’s duel on Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Pedro Martinez hit an opposite field two-run homer in the bottom of the second inning and four Hot Rods pitchers combined to limit Rome to six hits as Bowling Green (69-30) took a 2-1 lead in the six-game series.
Bowling Green finished with seven hits from seven different batters. Erik Ostberg added a hit, a run scored and a walk for the Hot Rods.
Evan McKendry tossed four innings, allowing one unearned run. The bullpen followed with five scoreless innings -- two from Michael Mercado, who earned the win and improved to 2-5 on the season. Angel Felipe followed with two scoreless innings and Alan Strong tossed a perfect ninth to earn his first save of the season.
RECORD WATCH
Derek Dietrich’s single-season home run record of 22 homers in 2011 is within reach for a trio of Bowling Green hitters, although none of the three got closer to Dietrich on Thursday. Evan Edwards has 21 homers, tied for second all-time, while Jordan Qsar is close behind with 20 homers. Grant Witherspoon has also a chance to pass Dietrich with 18 homers this season.
CLOSE WINS
The Hot Rods improved to 16-12 in one-run games with Thursday’s win. Bowling Green is a perfect 18-0 in two-run games.
UP NEXT
The series continues at 6:35 p.m. on Friday at Bowling Green Ballpark. Left-hander Ian Seymour (0-0, 0.00) is scheduled to start for the Hot Rods. Left-hander Jared Shuster (2-0, 3.59) is scheduled to start for Rome.