When Monday's game against District 14 rival Warren Central started getting close down the stretch, Bowling Green turned to standout junior Isaiah Mason on its home court.
The 6-foot-4 guard scored eight of his team-high 19 points in the final six minutes to help the Purples pull away for a 79-62 win over the Dragons.
"We've had a lot of kids that have been in those games and he's been in a lot of them," Bowling Green coach Derrick Clubb said. "I thought tonight when it kind of got money time, so to speak, where it was midway through the third quarter and everybody was kind of locked in, I thought he found another gear and made some big plays for us for sure."
Bowling Green (15-3 overall, 3-1 District 14) entered the fourth with a 56-47 advantage, but Geovonni Floyd and Dre Boyd combined to score the Dragons' (11-6, 1-1) first seven points of the fourth to pull within six at 60-54.
Mason made a layup and it was followed by a fade-away jumper from Conner Cooper, who finished with 16 points for the Purples, to make it a double-digit lead. Mason scored twice from the foul line and added a putback after in his 19-point, 10-rebound performance, making it 73-58.
"My teammates, they just trust me with the ball. I knew they needed me to provide, so I just provided for them and everybody contributed," Mason said. "It wasn't just me, it was everybody."
Also scoring in double digits for Bowling Green were Turner Buttry with 14 points and Cobi Huddleston with 10.
Bowling Green eventually closed out the 79-62 victory by outscoring Warren Central 23-15 in the final frame.
"We've got to get healthy. Dre is playing with a bad hand -- they played really well, and here's the thing. It was a six-point game with six minutes to go with us with the ball," Warren Central coach William Unseld said. "We took a couple of bad shots, missed a couple layups and they made all their layups. They did a good job, credit to them, but we've just got to get healthy.
" ... We've got to get healthy, but we've still got a lot we've got to get better because defensively we were bad. In transition defense we were bad. We gave up layup after layup, we wouldn't match up on the right people -- just little stuff and, OK, we're within six points away and we played awful."
The two teams traded runs in the first quarter, but, while ahead by a point, Jaxson Banks knocked down a 3-pointer to give Bowling Green a 17-13 lead and the Purples would eventually close the frame up 19-15.
Floyd opened the second with a layup to make it a one-possession game, before the Purples responded with a 13-4 run highlighted by a steal and dunk from senior guard Dorian Morrison.
"I was just playing defense and it was a bad pass, so I stole it and I was like, 'Big crowd? Let me give them something to get hyped about,' and I just dunked it," Morrison said.
Morrison finished with seven points in the quarter and Bowling green led by as many as 12. Dre Boyd, who finished with a game-high 20 points, made a layup before halftime to make it 40-30. Behind Boyd's 20 points were Floyd with 13 and Kamden Lawrence with 11.
Lawrence opened the third by scoring the Dragons' first six points to help cut the deficit to single digits, but Warren Central was unable to make up much ground in the period, outscoring Bowling Green 17-16 to enter the fourth trailing by nine.
The win was the 12th straight for Bowling Green, which improved to 3-1 in District 14 seeding. The Purples will host Christian County on Tuesday.
"You definitely want to win all of your home games in district. This is a five-team district that is just a monster and you've got to come out and play hard every night," Clubb said. "It doesn't matter if it's home or away, but when you get those home district games, get those wins, it's big for your program for sure."
Warren Central falls to 1-1 in seeding with their second straight loss. The Dragons fell to John Hardin on Saturday 85-47 in the Kentucky 2A Championships semifinals at Owensboro Sportscenter, and will look to avoid three consecutive losses when they host South Warren on Tuesday. The two-time defending Region 4 champions will host Bowling Green on Jan. 31.
"We'll see what the finished product looks like in a couple of weeks, but we ain't got long," Unseld said. "I told them in (the locker room), 'You ain't got long, so whatever you want the rest of this season to be, you've got to decide and do it and we'll go from there, but you don't have long. You seniors, this is it. We've got 10, 11 regular season games left, and that's all we've got left, so y'all have got to decide how y'all want this to end.' "
WCHS 15 15 17 15 – 62
BGHS 19 21 16 23 – 79
WC – Boyd 20, Floyd 13, K. Lawrence 11, Barbee 6, Smith 5, Muleka 4, Brents 3
BG – Mason 19, Cooper 16, Buttry 14, Huddleston 10, Morrison 7, Wilson 6, Banks 5, Flanary 2
