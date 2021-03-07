Isaiah Mason led four Purples in double-digit scoring as Bowling Green topped visiting Paducah Tilghman 57-47 in boys' basketball action Saturday.
Mason tallied 20 points and six rebounds in the win. Jacobi Huddleston added 12 points and eight rebounds, Turner Buttry had 11 points and Conner Cooper finished with 10 points for the Purples.
Bowling Green (16-2) has won four straight games and returns to action Monday at home against District 14 rival Warren East.
Metcalfe County 75, Glasgow 67
Metcalfe County's Peyton Dial rang up a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds as the host Hornets downed Glasgow 75-67 on Saturday.
Boston Devore added 19 points and Jacob Murrell had 11 points for Metcalfe.
Sam Bowling had a game-high 29 points for Glasgow. Jackson Poland chipped in with 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Scotties.
Glasgow (9-13) returns to action at Russell County on Thursday.
Russellville 63, Edmonson County 49
Host Russellville claimed a 63-49 win over Edmonson County in the Cocoa Collier Classic.
Chaz Wilson notched a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats in the loss. Edmonson County (6-12) is next scheduled to face Butler County in the District 12 tournament on March 16 at Trinity (Whitesville).
Russellville (8-8) is slated to host Hart County on Tuesday.
Girls
Bowling Green 58, Graves County 49
LynKaylah James posted a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds to pace visiting Bowling Green to a 58-49 win over Graves County on Saturday.
Tanaya Bailey added 13 points and Meadow Tisdale just missed a double-double with nine points and 12 rebounds for the Lady Purples.
Bowling Green (11-10) will host McLean County on Monday.
Elizabethtown 56, Greenwood 46
Leah Macy tallied 19 points and 10 rebounds to lift host Elizabethtown to a 56-46 win over Greenwood on Saturday.
Leah Trinh had 19 points and Jacqueline Jackson tallied 17 points for the Lady Gators in the loss.
Greenwood (9-6) will host Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Russellville 62, Christian County 51
Amiyah Collier tallied 16 points to lead host Russellville to a 62-51 win over Christian County on Saturday in the Cocoa Collier Classic.
Anastasia Dowlen added 15 points, Lareesha Cawthorne had 14 points and Chloe Whitescarver had 12 points for the Lady Panthers.
Russellville (9-8) has won five straight and returns to action Tuesday at home against Hart County.
Allen County-Scottsville 35, Logan County 30
Allison Meador tallied 11 points to lead host Allen County-Scottsville to a 35-30 win over Logan County on Saturday.
Taylor Carter added nine point for the Lady Patriots, who snapped a five-game losing streak. ACS (6-12) next plays at Greenwood on Tuesday.
Gracie Borders had 12 points to lead Logan County (3-21), which next hosts Trigg County on Monday.
Metcalfe County 57, Glasgow 37
Host Metcalfe County picked up a 57-37 win over Glasgow on Saturday.
Khloe Hale led the Lady Scotties with eight points in the loss. Anzley Adwell added five points and 14 rebounds.
Glasgow (8-10) will host Edmonson County on Monday.
